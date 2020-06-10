D&AD Awards
Covid-19
D&AD Awards Pencil winners: Craft, Impact, Next and Side Hustle 2020
Following recent shortlist announcements, D&AD revealed the Pencil winners for entries across the Impact, Side Hustle, Next and Craft categories, in the first round of Pencils for the 2020 D&AD Awards.
The news follows the organisation’s recent announcement to continue their prestigious annual Awards programme despite disruptions caused by the global coronavirus outbreak.
Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community through this period of unprecedented uncertainty. The 2020 Awards recognise creative excellence from the past year in the belief that great work is always worthwhile, often producing better outcomes for all.
Across these categories, the top-ranking countries by number of Pencils are:
- United States - 33 Pencils
- United Kingdom - 31 Pencils
- Germany - 11 Pencils
- Japan and France - 9 Pencils each
The top-ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:
- Jung von Matt AG - 6 Pencils
- Dentsu, Inc. - 5 Pencils
- Apple, Cossette Toronto, Mother London and TBWA\Paris - 4 Pencils each
The total number of Pencils in each category are:
Impact: 18 Pencil Winners
- Impact: 3 White, 4 Graphite and 10 Wood
Side Hustle: 2 Pencil Winners
- Side Hustle: 2 Wood
Next: 5 Pencil Winners
- Next Creative: 2 Next Pencil
- Next Designer: 2 Next Pencil
- Next Director: 1 Next Pencil
Craft: 104 Pencil Winners
- Animation: 1 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 9 Wood
- Casting: 2 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 1 Wood
- Cinematography: 2 Graphite, 3 Wood
- Direction: 2 Yellow, 2 Graphite, 6 Wood
- Editing: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 4 Wood
- Illustration: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 15 Wood
- Photography: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood
- Production Design: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite
- Sound Design & Use of Music: 1 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 7 Wood
- Typography: 2 Yellow,4 Graphite, 8 Wood
- Visual Effects: 2 Graphite, 4 Wood
For information on the Pencil winning entries from across the Impact categories, please see the D&AD website.
Creative thinking, a force for driving positive change
The Impact categories highlight work that explores some of the most important issues defining our world today and demonstrates how creative thinking can be a force for driving positive change, in the belief that purpose can enhance business success and value, alongside promoting collective responsibility for the global sustainability agenda.
Introduced last year, the Side Hustle category reflects the increasing number of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects. From creating new businesses to developing initiatives to address social and environmental issues, this category aims to spotlight world-class creativity beyond people’s day jobs.
The Next categories award emerging creatives, designers, directors and illustrators to recognise the next generation of creative talent. The platform seeks to recognise their work and showcase their ideas to creative influencers, mentors and agencies.
Today’s Pencil announcement includes 16 out of the total of 34 categories. Further Pencil winners announcements are scheduled for 16 June, 16 July, 8 September and 10 September. A full list of dates can be found below.
While hosting a 2020 ceremony is not possible due to coronavirus, D&AD will be announcing this year’s Pencil winners via their website and in a social campaign designed by Studio Dumbar.
Custom Instagram Stories augmented reality filter
To celebrate the winners in the absence of a physical awards show, D&AD and Studio Dumbar have created a custom Instagram Stories augmented reality filter that reveals virtual Wood, Graphite, Yellow and White D&AD Pencils to the winners. While they can’t take to the stage this year to accept their Pencils, winners can enjoy a moment of celebration by being virtually awarded through the D&AD Pencil Unboxing filter, accessible through a private link that is being emailed to the winners.
Here’s the moment the @elviscomms team found out they won a Graphite Pencil at #dandad20 ��— D&AD (@dandad) June 9, 2020
This year, we revealed the Pencils to our winners using an augmented reality filter. Head over to our Instagram now to see more reactions: https://t.co/aBpZild7Os pic.twitter.com/HkgFb7GfQm
Tim Lindsay, D&AD Chairman, commented:
Judging by the first round of Pencil winners, it is clear that it has been another outstanding year for global creativity. At a time when the world is in crisis, it feels poignant to begin with a broad spectrum of categories and celebrate the craft, impact and potential our creative community has to offer. It is hugely encouraging to see the progressive and vibrant direction that our industry is heading towards, and D&AD are excited to announce further Pencil winners across the coming weeks.D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.
Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, but it will also be featured in the D&AD Annual and online archive – the definitive guide for creatives all around the world.
