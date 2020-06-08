D&AD Awards announces shortlist for third stage of judging

Following the third stage of judging, D&AD today announce the shortlisted entries for an additional 13 categories. 432 entries have been shortlisted with Dentsu Inc, Apple, Africa, McCann New York and TBWA\Paris amongst the top-ranking companies shortlisted in this stage.



The additional categories announced today follow 21 categories already announced over the previous two weeks following the first and second stage of Awards judging. The news follows the organisation’s recent announcement to continue their prestigious annual Awards programme despite disruptions caused by the global coronavirus outbreak. Entrants across these categories will have to wait until 9 and 16 June to find out whether they have won a Pencil, which will be announced digitally across the D&AD website and social channels.



Across these categories, the top-ranking countries by the number of shortlisted entries, are:



United States - 122 Entries United Kingdom - 81 Entries Brazil - 28 Entries Japan and France - 24 Entries each

The top 5 ranking companies for these categories, by number of shortlisted entries, are:



Dentsu Inc. - 16 Entries Apple - 15 Entries Africa and McCann New York - 9 Entries each TBWA\Paris - 8 Entries

The total number of entries shortlisted in each category are:



Art Direction - 33 Entries

Branding - 64 Entries

Digital - 65 Entries

Digital Design - 24 Entries

Direct - 49 Entries

Entertainment - 28 Entries

Experiential - 32 Entries

Illustration - 29 Entries

Next Illustrator - 2 Entries

Photography - 12 Entries

PR - 32 Entries

Press & Outdoor - 42 Entries

Typography - 20 Entries

All 432 shortlisted pieces are showcased on the



Following the first and second D&AD shortlist announcements over the previous two weeks, today’s announcement only includes a further 13 out of the total 34 categories. Further shortlists will be unveiled once the judging for each category closes, with the final category announcement scheduled for 2 September. Pencil winners will be announced on 9, 16 June and 8 September. A full list of dates can be found below.



While hosting a 2020 ceremony is not possible due to coronavirus, D&AD will be announcing this year’s Pencil winners via



Tim Linsday, D&AD chairman, commented:

We are proud to recognise the exceptional work from the past year that demonstrates the unlimited potential of creative thinking. After each Shortlist announcement, it becomes increasingly clear that 2020 is proving to be a strong year for work in our industry. We look forward to announcing the Pencil winners and subsequent Shortlists across the coming weeks, and continuing to spotlight creative excellence in a time of great uncertainty. D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.



