Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism & Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Patricia de Lille to honour graduates in Hermanus

14 Jun 2023
Tomorrow, 15 June, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille will preside over the graduation ceremony of the Food Quality Assurers programme in Hermanus.
Source:
Source: Pexels

This ceremony will see 50 graduates being added to the tourism and hospitality talent pool in the Western Cape.

The Food Safety Quality Assurers training programme provides for technical skills in food preservation within the hospitality and tourism sector. This skills programme is recognised by all cookery or food-related sectors in South Africa, from small restaurants to large-scale hotels. This programme also provides training on norms and standards for safe tourism operations, including Covid-19 protocols, targeting the retrenched and unemployed youth.

The Department entered into an agreement with The Tourism Business Institute in Southern Africa (TTBISA) to manage training in Western Cape Province, and to expose the learners in relevant hospitality establishments to experiential learning. The programme consists of 30% theory and 70% practical training, and is accredited with FoodBev setas.

During training, the beneficiaries were introduced to different skills programmes related to food safety and quality assurance.

The department implements various youth skills-development programmes in line with the National Tourism Strategy to strategically support the tourism sector's developmental objectives.

These skills programmes have seen young people from across the country benefit from accredited skills training and being placed in work opportunities in tourism establishments.

Investing in young people to be a part of our vibrant tourism sector is a key priority for the department, said de Lille.

In the 2022/2023 financial year more than 2,500 learners were enrolled in the various skills-development programmes including: food and beverage training, chef/professional cookery, food safety quality assurance, wine service training and hospitality youth training (fast food services).

More than R69m was invested in the skills-development training for young people from across the country.

NextOptions
Read more: graduates, Patricia de Lille, food industry, food and beverage



Related

Tourism minister presents budget, outlines key priorities
Tourism minister presents budget, outlines key priorities25 May 2023
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion9 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa's national chair.
New SA Tourism board members appointed24 Apr 2023
WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism
WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism3 Apr 2023
Tottenham sponsorship deal unlawful and invalid - Minister
Tottenham sponsorship deal unlawful and invalid - Minister24 Mar 2023
Minister applauds sector for continued commitment to recovery
Minister applauds sector for continued commitment to recovery22 Mar 2023
Sustainability trends that may impact the hospitality and food industry in 2023
Sustainability trends that may impact the hospitality and food industry in 20236 Mar 2023
DPWI approves release of 2.8ha of land in KZN for housing development
DPWI approves release of 2.8ha of land in KZN for housing development6 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz