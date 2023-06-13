Radisson Hotel Group's ambitious growth plan

With a pipeline that includes seven new hotel openings and over 1,400 rooms, their growth trajectory remains impressive.
These openings include the group’s first hotel openings in Reunion Island and Ghana and the expansion of its resort presence in Casablanca and Saidia in Morocco as well as in South Africa, Egypt and Tunisia.
Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group comments: “Thanks to the relevance of our brands and trust of our owners, we have a successful growth momentum in Africa thus far, this year.
“With the continent remaining a focus market for us, we are committed to further contributing to the African hospitality industry, providing more possibilities to our guests and employment opportunities to the local communities.’’
Speaking at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum in Nairobi, Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, development, Africa and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group said: “We are thrilled to be maintaining our growth momentum across Africa, bringing our tally of new signings for 2023 so far to seven hotels and over 1,400 rooms. An even better indication of our growth is the materialisation of our pipeline into openings, where we have consistently led the biggest market share for the last 36 months.
“This translates to a commendable 15% growth on our African portfolio, year-on-year, placing us well on track to reach our objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today.
“Our rate of materialisation and openings is a testament not only to the quality of our pipeline but also reflects our conversion strategy in repositioning existing hotels under one of our brands.
“We are also proud to further entrench our stance as the operator with the most extensive presence in Africa with once again a new market entry as the only hotel operator.”
The new hotel signings include:
The resort location makes it an excellent spot for a vacation, with venues for dining, entertainment, boutique shopping, cultural expeditions, activities, and lively nightlife outings located all nearby.
The new-build resort will comprise 294 rooms, including 20 suites, all carefully curated with a mix of Mediterranean and Italian architecture.
The resort will offer a lobby lounge, one all-day dining restaurant, one high-end specialty restaurant, as well as a stunning beach restaurant, and a beach bar with mesmerising sea views.
The resort will also offer a fitness centre, diving centre, a theatre, kids’ club, several pools, and direct access to the beach.
Located next to the Presidential Palace in Maitama District, one of the most sought after and exclusive areas in Abuja, the hotel will be a 45-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the country’s second busiest airport after Lagos.
In proximity to the hotel is the city’s most popular market, Wuse market, Jabai Boat Club, a water-based recreational facility and family entertainment centre, and Abuja National Mosque, also known as the Nigerian National Mosque, built in 1984.
Scheduled to open in early 2025, the resort will be located in the Bijilo region in Banjul, the country’s capital city, spanning over 17 hectares with direct access to the ocean, surrounded by tranquil, picturesque landscapes.
The resort will offer large, contemporary rooms, presidential apartments, and royal villas as well as five food and beverage outlets, including a cocktail bar, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, poolside restaurant and beach bar. Other hotel facilities will include a fitness and wellness centre.
The 3,025 square metre meetings’ and events’ space with beach access, will consist of a conference hall, 12 meeting rooms, conference room, board rooms, reception, pre-function area and banquet showroom.
The hotel will have a stylish piano bar and an all-day dining restaurant along with fitness and wellness facilities and 245 square metres of meetings and events space.
The 62-room hotel scheduled to open at the end of 2025, will introduce the country to the renowned Radisson Red brand and its unique food and beverage concepts through its lobby bar, all-day dining restaurant, and rooftop bar and terrace, which in true Radisson Red style, is reputedly set to become the most coveted rooftop venue in the country.
Additional facilities will include a gym and pool along with 249 square metres of flexible meetings and events space, consisting of a conference room, a board room and two meeting rooms.
The hotel will be located just over 30 minutes’ drive from Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport, in Victoria Island, the main business and financial centre and one of the most sought-after residential areas in Lagos, which has the highest hotel performance in West Africa due to its financial-hub status and size of its economy.
With proximity to JK International Airport, the property will be easily accessible to tourists as well as business travellers. It is also 22km from Nairobi National Park, the only national park in the world in proximity to the city.
The hotel will have a lobby bar and an all-day dining restaurant as well as extensive facilities including a gym, spa, pool, retail unit and crew lounge. The meetings and events area will consist of a conference room, two meeting rooms, a boardroom and a business centre.
Located in the sought after El Mouradia district, known as the home of the Algerian presidency, several ministries and embassies, the 148-room hotel is also in proximity of the city centre and Port of Algiers, standing as the main port of Algeria and just 15km west from Algiers International Airport.
With an array of food and beverage outlets, the hotel will include an all-day dining signature restaurant, a juice bar and sky bar all with flowing terraces and a coffee bar and co-working space, providing the balance between work and leisure.Further enhancing this concept is the meetings’ and events’ space which will consist of a ballroom, a conference room, four to five meeting rooms and leisure facilities comprising a swimming pool, retail area, spa, hair salon and sport and fitness gym.