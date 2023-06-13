Radisson Hotel Group's ambitious growth plan

Radisson Hotel Group, a rapidly expanding hospitality firm in Africa, aims to fortify its strong presence on the continent in the coming year.

Source: Supplied.

With a pipeline that includes seven new hotel openings and over 1,400 rooms, their growth trajectory remains impressive.

These openings include the group’s first hotel openings in Reunion Island and Ghana and the expansion of its resort presence in Casablanca and Saidia in Morocco as well as in South Africa, Egypt and Tunisia.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group comments: “Thanks to the relevance of our brands and trust of our owners, we have a successful growth momentum in Africa thus far, this year.

“With the continent remaining a focus market for us, we are committed to further contributing to the African hospitality industry, providing more possibilities to our guests and employment opportunities to the local communities.’’

Speaking at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum in Nairobi, Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, development, Africa and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group said: “We are thrilled to be maintaining our growth momentum across Africa, bringing our tally of new signings for 2023 so far to seven hotels and over 1,400 rooms. An even better indication of our growth is the materialisation of our pipeline into openings, where we have consistently led the biggest market share for the last 36 months.

“This translates to a commendable 15% growth on our African portfolio, year-on-year, placing us well on track to reach our objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today.

“Our rate of materialisation and openings is a testament not only to the quality of our pipeline but also reflects our conversion strategy in repositioning existing hotels under one of our brands.

“We are also proud to further entrench our stance as the operator with the most extensive presence in Africa with once again a new market entry as the only hotel operator.”

The new hotel signings include: