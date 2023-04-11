Industries

Radisson expands online booking platform for EMEA events

11 Apr 2023
In response to the rapidly changing meetings and events landscape, Radisson Hotel Group has expanded its real-time instant online booking platform for meetings and events in its EMEA portfolio.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The platform has been developed in partnership with EY.

The Book It Easy platform allows planners to organise events by simplifying the venue sourcing and booking process online. Planners can enter their event details, check the real-time availability of meeting spaces, view the room options with 360 technology, book their preferred venue, and receive an instant booking confirmation.

"We are incredibly proud to have launched our Book It Easy tool successfully across key hotels in our EMEA portfolio over the last 12 months. We conducted extensive research with our valued meetings and events partners to create this new platform and to ensure it includes all the technology and information required for a seamless, real value and real-time experience," says Chema Basterrechea, global president and chief operations officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

Looking at the MICE industry in South Africa, Sandra Kneubuhler, country director of sales and district director, South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group says: 'We have been seeing wonderful progress post-pandemic, for instance, the international MICE business returning in the form of incentives, conferences and associations. Immediately post-Covid, the lead time was as short as a week and we are now seeing an increase and return to longer lead times, which is now up to 12 months for international bookings.

"There is an evident, growing trend to make MICE more experiential and centred around local experiences. We are thrilled to launch the Book It Easy tool in South Africa, making it that much easier to book a meeting or event at our hotels."

Read more: tourism industry, events industry, tourism and travel, MICE industry, Radisson Hotel Group

