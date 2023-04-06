BehindtheSelfie: David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group

So much! I am very fortunate to own an organisation operating in the events and media space. The energy from our teams, the relationships with clients and stakeholders from the industries we serve, engagement with incredible people from across sectors and diverse backgrounds, the learning, the chaos, the sense of fulfilment in delivering a world-class project, making a difference, and creating connections between people and organisations. I take a lot from the industry we operate in.
A sunrise dog walk around Woodstock every day, that’s my time and is so important to me. Breakfast with my young family and then school runs. My day can then be in the office or remotely, maybe travelling into Africa. I exercise a few times each week, mostly trail running on our fabulous mountain. I am trialling something new this year, meeting-free Tuesdays, and I am finding it a productive time to complete items on my personal to-do list and to focus on deeper-dive projects in Vuka Group, it’s also a window of opportunity for a quick surf against the backdrop of my busy life.
During 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic I completed my management buyout of the events and media agency I ran for a UK owner, we had not run an event since 2019 and no guarantees to run events in the near future. With the commitment of the leadership team we took the risk and Vuka Group was launched.
We connect people and organisations to information and each other through professionally created in-person conferences and exhibitions, supported by digital and print media. We create influence for organisations in the energy, mining, mobility, retail and green economy sectors across Africa.
Streaming: The Last of Us
Reading: A Life on the Planet by David Attenborough
Listening: The Lumineers – Brightside album
Funny, it’s a family joke. I hate them all.
I take inspiration from the stories of many more amazing people than me, but I am inspired by my parents and family.
If I was not leading Vuka Group I would be a professional yacht skipper which was always a childhood dream, along with F1 driver, astronaut, and pro football player, all the usual roles.