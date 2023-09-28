Industries

Africa


Novaterra unveils smart-city gem in Mauritius

28 Sep 2023
Embarking on an exciting journey, Novaterra proudly initiates the roadshow roll-out in South Africa for its latest venture, 'Indigo.' This residential gem comprises 63 modern apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, located in the heart of Beau Plan Smart City in Mauritius.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

In collaboration with real estate agency Harcourts, the exclusive roadshow will start in Johannesburg on 2 October, followed by Durban and Cape Town.

This real-estate project will be as appealing to investors as well as potential tenants, says Joel Couve, head of sales and marketing at Novaterra.

Indigo offers contemporary living spaces in a secure, harmonious environment with immediate access to a range of practical amenities, exemplifying Novaterra's commitment to elevating modern urban lifestyles.

Set in the sunny northern region of Mauritius and just minutes away from the beach, these apartments are conveniently located near a plethora of essential services, including the Mahogany Shopping Promenade, with its scenic lake, boutiques, supermarket and restaurants, the offices of The Strand, Greencoast International School for English-speaking students, the residential park of the city, the sports zone of Mon Rocher with its stables, and a padel tennis centre.

Its key investment highlights include:

  • High rental potential: Indigo's prime location and contemporary appeal make it highly attractive to renters, ensuring a steady income stream for investors.

  • Guaranteed capital appreciation: As the smart city of Beau Plan continues to grow and thrive, property values are poised for significant appreciation over time.

  • Attractive rental yield: The combination of high demand and strong rental rates in the region ensures that investors can enjoy a good rental yield.

  • A hassle-free Investment: Starting from the development of the project to finding the best potential tenants for your unit, without forgetting property-management services, Novaterra accompanies you throughout your investment journey.

Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Ranked first in Africa in the Democracy Index 2020 in terms of political stability, Beau Plan Smart City in Mauritius is also the perfect setting for young couples, families, and seniors in search of a secure and tranquil pied-à-terre on the island of Mauritius.

The optional deco-pack is proposed to simplify installation, providing investors and foreigners with a turnkey solution and ensuring a high-quality layout designed around space optimisation.

Roadshow dates:

Harcourts along with Novaterra will be presenting Indigo at:

  • The Radisson Blu Gautrain Station in Sandton between 9:30 and 3pm on 2 October 2023.
  • The Radisson Blu Umhlanga, Durban between 9:30 and 3pm on 4 October 2023.
  • The Radisson Blu Waterfront, Cape Town between 9:30 and 3pm on 6 October 2023.

Indigo, Mauritius, Harcourts, smart city

