Publiseer starts distributing books through Libri

South Africa's liquor industry, including the South African Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba), the National Liquor Traders (NLT) and the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) is urging government to declare a State of Emergency as more than 200 liquor shops have been looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the ongoing protests.
South Africa is reeling from the devastation caused by the violent riots this past week, but Pieter Boone, who succeeded Richard Brasher as Pick n Pay's group CEO in April this year, has reassured affected communities that relief is on the way.
Books that are distributed by Publiseer - a digital content distribution company that provides a platform for African writers to distribute and monetize their work - have now been added to Libri.
Libri, a book distributor which operates in the German-speaking market
Libri is a book distributor which operates in the German-speaking market. This addition to Libri allows authors on the Publiseer platform to have a vast reach in a number of sales channels. Libri is a wholesaler distributor and the central e-book provider for all tolino retailers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
Such tolino retailers include Weltbild, Thalia, Orell Füssli, eBook.de, and Hugendubel, as well as over 1,500 independent bookstores that are affiliated to tolino via Libri.
Tolino aims to offer a professional e-reading experience to end customers, book publishers, booksellers, and self-publishers. Libri, as a partner of tolino, has contributed to the growth of the tolino e-book catalogue. In addition to tolino, Libri's e-book catalogue is available to more book and media retailers as well.
Chidi Nwaogu, co-founder of Publiseer, said, "All our e-book catalogue has been queued in for distribution via Libri. This includes all our titles in English and French. All titles are currently being distributed except for titles under the adult genre, which includes erotic books and similar genres. Libri offers our titles for download, and they typically retain 45% of the revenue our titles generate via their platform. Our e-books can be downloaded directly via Libri or via one of its retailers."
In addition to providing a platform for African writers, Publiseer aims to help its writers protect their creative works from intellectual property theft and illegal distribution. As of writing, Publiseer's services are available to African writers whose works are written in either English or French.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.