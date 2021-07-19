Publishing News South Africa

Publiseer starts distributing books through Libri

19 Jul 2021
Books that are distributed by Publiseer - a digital content distribution company that provides a platform for African writers to distribute and monetize their work - have now been added to Libri.
Libri is a book distributor which operates in the German-speaking market. This addition to Libri allows authors on the Publiseer platform to have a vast reach in a number of sales channels. Libri is a wholesaler distributor and the central e-book provider for all tolino retailers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Such tolino retailers include Weltbild, Thalia, Orell Füssli, eBook.de, and Hugendubel, as well as over 1,500 independent bookstores that are affiliated to tolino via Libri.

Tolino aims to offer a professional e-reading experience to end customers, book publishers, booksellers, and self-publishers. Libri, as a partner of tolino, has contributed to the growth of the tolino e-book catalogue. In addition to tolino, Libri's e-book catalogue is available to more book and media retailers as well.

Chidi Nwaogu, co-founder of Publiseer, said, "All our e-book catalogue has been queued in for distribution via Libri. This includes all our titles in English and French. All titles are currently being distributed except for titles under the adult genre, which includes erotic books and similar genres. Libri offers our titles for download, and they typically retain 45% of the revenue our titles generate via their platform. Our e-books can be downloaded directly via Libri or via one of its retailers."

In addition to providing a platform for African writers, Publiseer aims to help its writers protect their creative works from intellectual property theft and illegal distribution. As of writing, Publiseer's services are available to African writers whose works are written in either English or French.
