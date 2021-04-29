RIP Nadia Goetham

Publisher Nadia Goetham died of a Covid-19 medical condition at age 46 on Sunday, 25 April.

Nadia Goetham

Doing this with a heavy heart! We love you sis. Going to miss you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/6F7DFawZWG — Ian Goetham (@IanGoetham) April 25, 2021

Our hearts are broken at the passing of our colleague, friend, advisor, publishing dynamo. Nadia, Its impossible to think you’re gone. @JacanaMole @maggie_davey pic.twitter.com/mptihYN1gO — FB: Jacana Media (@JacanaMedia) April 25, 2021

Rest my friend. I love you. ❤️ https://t.co/7p2zXxYvE4 — Thabiso M. Mahlape (@MahlapeThabiso) April 25, 2021

Goetham studied journalism at Peninsula Technikon, now Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She started her career atand later joined Jacana Media as a production manager before becoming a publisher at the publishing house.Her family confirmed her death in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that the family of Nadia Goetham can confirm that the beloved book publisher passed away this afternoon of a Covid-19-related medical condition."Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered.”Details of a memorial service and funeral will be disclosed shortly.Tributes have been pouring in: