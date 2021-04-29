Publishing News South Africa

RIP Nadia Goetham

29 Apr 2021
Publisher Nadia Goetham died of a Covid-19 medical condition at age 46 on Sunday, 25 April.
Nadia Goetham
Goetham studied journalism at Peninsula Technikon, now Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She started her career at Beeld and later joined Jacana Media as a production manager before becoming a publisher at the publishing house.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that the family of Nadia Goetham can confirm that the beloved book publisher passed away this afternoon of a Covid-19-related medical condition.

"Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered.”

Details of a memorial service and funeral will be disclosed shortly.

