    After a massive outcry from civil society, Finance committee refuses to rubber-stamp greylisting bill

    12 Oct 2022
    By: Marianne Merten
    Tuesday's decision by Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance to ensure constitutionally compliant, meaningful public consultations is a win for civil society organisations. One after another they raised concerns with MPs about the rush to push through this draft legislation, and its proposed mandatory registration of non-profit organisations.
    Source: FreePik
    Source: FreePik

    The decision came as the National Treasury and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) — again — raised the big stick of global anti-money laundering entity the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) deadlines that, if missed, would lead to South Africa’s greylisting, and increase the costs of financial transactions and doing business.

    But committee chairperson Joe Maswanganyi would have none of that. “Don’t bring bills to Parliament that you want processed in one month. Parliament is a legislative body, not a department.

    Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
