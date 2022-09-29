Industries

    29 Sep 2022
    By: Reana Rossouw, Issued by: Next Generation
    Corporate social investors, grantmakers, donors and philanthropists are starting to understand the value of measuring the impact and return of their investments, programmes and the organisations they fund.
    New skills for a new year!

    Measuring impact is different to evaluation. Whereas evaluation focuses on the outcomes of a single programme, impact assessment takes a broader view. It considers who was impacted, in what way, for how long and to what extent. It also identifies the dimensions of impact, whether economic, environmental, social, short lived or long term, positive or negative, intended or unintended, significant, combined and blended.

    The value of impact analysis is multidimensional. It allows investors and implementing organisations not only understand the cost-effectiveness and benefits of their interventions, but also provides meaningful and valuable insights for future investments and programme design to achieve even greater impact.

    However, because impact management and measurement are universal, there are several standards, guidelines and principles to consider. And this affects how data is collected, managed, analysed, verified and reported on.

    Next Generation is presenting its Impact Management and Measurement Masterclass from 25–27 October in Johannesburg, and participants can look forward to learning more about:

    • Designing impact strategies, portfolios and programmes for impact
    • Managing and measuring impact including impact frameworks and indicators
    • Data and stakeholder management as well as reporting
    • Impact analysis, verification, standards and benchmarks

    Guest speakers who have travelled the impact journey will also share their experiences and a wide range of best practice case studies, tools, templates and guidelines will also be shared.

    For more information and registration contact: az.oc.noitarenegtxen@ofni.

    NextOptions
    Next Generation
    Next Generation helps clients develop strategies that strengthen their business and address persistent, complex and challenging social issues. Our 20 years' experience comes from working with companies across Africa.
