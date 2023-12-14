Gear up for Hostex 2024

Hostex 2024 celebrated its official launch during an exhibitor briefing that marked the three-month countdown to the industry's food, drink, and hospitality expo. The event was attended by industry associations, media, and exhibitors.

Image supplied

In a demonstration of Hostex's steadfast support for the industry it has been part of for nearly four decades, the expo proudly sponsored the Coffee Magazine Awards. At this event, Hostex presented the award for Coffee Instructor of the Year to Hayley Arendse of Origin Coffee, highlighting the expo's commitment to acknowledging and fostering talent within the coffee industry.

As the countdown to Hostex 2024 continues, industry professionals and enthusiasts are encouraged to pre-register now for convenient access to the expo that promises to be the epicentre of food, drink, and hospitality innovation in 2024.

The expo, which takes place from 3-5 March 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre, will once again be an immersive experience filled withtechnology, trends, and innovations across six dedicated districts.

“We are delighted to report that we are almost fully sold out, with only a few stands still available,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery.

“Hostex 2024 will be jam-packed with new and returning exhibitors and visitors can look forward to engaging with industry giants like Unilever Professional, Vulcan Catering & Bakery Equipment, Rhodes Food Group, Importalia, GAAP, and Core Catering, as well as discovering offerings from SMMEs and new market entrants, such as Matomani, Hive Energy Drinks, Funky Ouma, and Lutosa Belgian Fries.”

Hostex 2024 will be bringing back the attractions that the industry has come to know and love, as well as a new feature – the Wine Bar:

SA Chefs Skillery: Witness culinary magic and connect in the SA Chefs kitchen.



Coffee Championships: Top baristas compete for career-changing recognition.



Industry Hub: Engage in interactive talks, knowledge-sharing, and presentations.



New Product Display: Discover the latest innovations from exhibitors.



The Wine Bar: A new wine zone featuring top wine producers and products.

The Industry Hub, a free-to-attend seminar theatre, offers insights to help attendees innovATE, elevATE, and demonstrATE, with themed days including Taste of Tomorrow (Sunday), Hospitality Horizons (Monday), and Design & Deliver (Tuesday).

Pre-register now at www.hostex.co.za. Entry is free for trade professionals.