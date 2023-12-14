Ares Holdings expands portfolio with Hey Dude

Ares Holdings, the rapidly expanding apparel and footwear distribution company, continues its growth trajectory for 2023 by claiming the distribution of Hey Dude for the Southern African market.

The introduction of Hey Dude to the stable will focus primarily on DTC (direct to consumer) channels with a fully integrated e-commerce platform and two owned and operated retail stores, Canal Walk in Cape Town and Ballito Junction in KZN, all before the close of 2023.

Image supplied

Born in the summer of 2008, Hey Dude emerged as lightweight, comfortable, stylish, and yet affordable and well-made shoes designed to become the standard and not the exception. The brand, launched into the US market in 2010 and subsequently enjoyed the fastest growth of any footwear brand to date, turning their site towards global expansion.

Gareth Kemp, founder and CEO of Ares Holdings, shared his rationale behind acquiring Hey Dude within the Ares portfolio, "We are thrilled to welcome Hey Dude (operating under Hestia Brands) to the Ares family; it aligns with our commitment to offering the SA consumer a diverse range of high-quality global brands in easy-to-shop environments. Hey Dude's emphasis on both extreme comfort and unique style resonates with the SA consumer, making it a perfect addition to our portfolio."

Kemp continued, "As Ares Holdings, we are not just about products; we are intent on building a longer-term partnership between consumers and brand that drives a sustainable brand and business ecosystem. The launch of stand-alone Hey Dude stores in Canal Walk and Ballito Junction as well as the e-commerce platform is a testament to our commitment to offering South Africans direct access to global trends, hot products and service excellence that truly enhances their lifestyle."

Ares Holdings, established in Cape Town in 2015, has rapidly evolved into a prominent player within the sector holding exclusive distribution rights to Under Armour, Birkenstock, Vans, Crocs and 2XU. Managing brands through a multi-channel approach with 45 brick-and-mortar stores, four online platforms and collaboration with key retailer partners, further extending the reach of the brands throughout Southern Africa.

The Hey Dude stores are set to launch their e-commerce platform and open their doors in Canal Walk and Ballito Junction by mid-December 2023, providing South African consumers with a first-hand experience of Hey Dude's iconic footwear and accessories.