Zinc mine injects R14.2m into Namakwa chemotherapy unit

30 Jun 2023
Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) is delighted to announce that it is injecting R14.2m into a state-of-the-art oncology chemotherapy unit, set to be established at Dr Van Niekerk Hospital in Springbok, Northern Cape. VZI has partnered with Icon Oncology Holdings to execute this project.
Source: Supplied. Pushpender Singla, VZI executive director and chief financial officer.
Source: Supplied. Pushpender Singla, VZI executive director and chief financial officer.

“In line with our journey to transforming our communities by positively impacting 100% of our communities through health-, social-, environment-, education- and economic outcomes, we partnered with the Northern Cape Provincial Government for the establishment of an Oncology Chemotherapy Unit in Springbok, the administrative capital of the Namakwa District,” says Pushpender Singla, VZI executive director and chief financial officer.

The timeframe for the planning and construction of the oncology chemotherapy project is estimated to be eight months and will be executed in two phases where phase I will focus on the construction – and phase 2 on the accreditation of the oncology chemotherapy unit.

Source:
SA to launch new isotope facility to fight cancer

8 Jun 2023

The Northern Cape premier, Zamani Saul, shared his support and enthusiasm for the project: “As the Northern Cape Provincial Government, we welcome this investment into the Namakwa District that will ensure our people of Namakwa have immediate access to chemotherapy. We want to thank VZI for partnering with us, following through with their commitment, and taking our communities on their growth journey.”

Welcoming VZI's oncology unit

The Northern Cape MEC for Health, Maruping Lekwene, stated: “The Department of Health hereby welcomes the generous contribution from VZI of the oncology unit at Dr Van Niekerk Hospital in Springbok. This comes at a critical point where oncology cases are increasing in the Northern Cape. We are certainly pleased as this will reduce the referrals to Kimberley from the entire western half of our province.”

The establishment of this oncology unit to serve the Namakwa District is one of VZI’s largest corporate social investments (CSI) to ensure its communities have access to the necessary healthcare.

Singla concludes: “To ensure the sustainability of the oncology chemotherapy unit, VZI and the Department of Health will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the complete hand-over of the unit once its establishment has been completed. The facility will be entirely managed by the provincial and district department of health.”

VZI in a media statement said it believes that it can positively impact and contribute to the realisation of integrated and inclusive development of the country; that the sustainable development of the business is dependent on longlasting and mutually beneficial relationships with all stakeholders, especially the communities impacted by its mining activities.

It reiterated that partnerships with government, corporates, civil society and community institutions offer a strong multiplier for complementing efforts, resources and to building sustainable solutions.

