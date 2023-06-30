Industries

Ackermans launches game changer in period poverty

30 Jun 2023
An estimated 30% of South African girls do not attend school while they are on their period because they do not have sanitary products.
Source: © Michael Turner An estimated 30% of South African girls do not attend school while they are on their period because they do not have sanitary products.
Source: © Michael Turner 123rf An estimated 30% of South African girls do not attend school while they are on their period because they do not have sanitary products.

Termed "period poverty", a stigma is thus created surrounding periods and has a negative effect on the girl's overall hygiene.

Local retailer, Ackermans, is hoping to change and alleviate the stigma as they are now offering a game-changer in menstrual care, Period Panties, at an affordable price, in-store and online.

“Period panties are a game-changer in menstrual care. Designed to provide comfort and convenience, this innovative underwear makes managing your period a breeze,” says women’s lingerie buyer, Michelle Norman.

Crafted from special materials that offer absorbency and leak-proof protection, these period panties are lightweight, soft and breathable, ensuring you feel confident even on your most uncomfortable days”, explains Norman.

Numeorus benefits

The five-layered shield have a soft moisture-wicking layer, two absorbent layers, a leakproof layer, and an outer fabric layer.

Seam-free with a breathable cotton gusset, these panties are engineered for ultimate comfort and protection.

The figure-hugging fit and special fabric provide the much-needed support you desire, whether you're at home or on the go.

“Not only do period panties offer practical features, but they also present numerous benefits over traditional menstrual products.

“Unlike pads or tampons, period panties are reusable, eliminating the need for constant resupply and making them an eco-friendly choice.

“By washing and reusing them, you save time, money, and the environment—all without compromising the level of protection,” explains Norman.

Source: © Cora Project https://thecoraproject.org/ Core Project]] In August - Women’s Month - Ackermans worked with the Cora Project to fight period poverty
Ackermans' #YouBuy1WeGift1 donates over 30,000 sanitary pads

By 30 Sep 2022

Designed with extra absorbency and breathability in mind, period panties ensure comfort throughout your period.

Most period panties offer up to 8-hours protection and can hold up to two regular tampons' worth of fluid, providing additional protection against leakage.

This makes them an ideal choice for those seeking a more comfortable and convenient period protection solution.

"At Ackermans, our mission is to offer sustainable underwear solutions for everyday situations and providing cost-effective products that last.

“Our period panties are discreetly designed to resemble regular underwear, so you can wear them without worrying about embarrassing leaks," adds Norman.

NextOptions
retail, Ackermans, sanitary products, period poverty



