The 8 health hazards of watching TV

"The human body is not designed to sit for extended periods. Thus, sitting in front of the television for extended periods causes many health problems.
"While for many, it's impossible to eliminate TV viewing time from one's life, we should all be mindful of how much time we spend watching," says Murray Hewlett, chief executive officer of Affinity Health.
Hewlett went on to outline the eight health hazards of watching TV.
"In today's world, it is impossible to avoid watching television. It is quickly becoming a favourite pastime for both children and adults," Hewlett said. "While it could be argued that watching educational programmes helps one's knowledge quotient, it is widely accepted that the risks outweigh the benefits."