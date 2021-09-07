State-of-the-art facility for SA biomedical sector

Industries

Renewal Institute

The SpaceStation

Cingulate

Intercare

Leap Communications

COHSASA

HPCA Care & Support

Medical Research News South Africa

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

  • Tumi Rabanye, 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chairperson
    Jury members announced for 2021 FM AdFocus Awards
    As is tradition with the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, this year sees ten new jurors joining second term jury members as they determine this year's award winners.
  • Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA
    Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA
    Yoco is championing small business and entrepreneurial underdogs as part of their new brand campaign, led by an emotive commercial - We The Underdog - produced by Johannesburg-based creative agency, Halo.
  • GroupM South Africa supports 100% Black-owned OOH media owners with the Inclusivity Support Program - &quot;INC&quot;
    GroupM South Africa supports 100% Black-owned OOH media owners with the Inclusivity Support Program - "INC"
    GroupM has launched a South Africa-first program to support small 100% Black-owned OOH media owners through upskilling, sharing of knowledge, tools, and research, to help increase their performance as a vendor in this market. This program officially kicks off in August 2021 and will run for an estimated eight months. The aim for this program is to support and upskill 100+ OOH media owners within three years. Issued by GroupM
  • Gallo Music Investments with shareholder Black Coffee closes deal on Content Connect Africa
    Gallo Music Investments with shareholder Black Coffee closes deal on Content Connect Africa
    Following Arena Holdings' acquisition of South Africa's largest and oldest independent label Gallo Record Company (Gallo Music Investments - GMI), is now showing its interest in the future of the African music industry by partnering with Africa's biggest content aggregator, Content Connect Africa (CCA). The 45% equity transaction links Gallo's rich catalogue with CCA's technical capabilities and Pan-African reach to provide a platform for innovation for African Music.
  • Retailer agility inspires hope for shopping mall trade
    Retailer agility inspires hope for shopping mall trade
    Young and driven local retail entrepreneurs, such as Theo Baloyi of Bathu Shoes and Drip Footwear's Lekau Sehoana, are helping to build a positive future for physical retail by successfully growing innovative chains of stores that are finding favour among local shoppers.
  • Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership
    Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership
    Leading marketing technology agency, Social Places, is proud to announce an exclusive integration and partnership with SA's premier brand feedback platform, HelloPeter. Issued by Social Places
State-of-the-art facility for SA biomedical sector

7 Sep 2021
By: Prof Petro Terblanche
The recent opening of a new tissue engineering facility in Cape Town is an indication of the importance of the biomedical for the country and its reputation as a leader in science, research and health innovation
Source: ©vivilweb
Source: ©vivilweb 123rf
The facility, Vitanova, is the first in the mother city and only the third such facility in the country.

Around the world there have been massive strides in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as the science behind tissue engineering is developing rapidly.

Therefore staying at the forefront of these developments is vital if the country is to address the major public health challenges presented by the need for organs and tissue – specifically bone, skin and corneas.

While today we are able to use implanted products made of fragments of bone to stimulate a broken or damaged bone to regenerate and grow, which is a marvel in itself, there is no doubt that what will become possible in the field of tissue engineering in the future, is beyond what any one of us is even able to imagine right now.

Scientists around the world are developing ways to 3D bio-print tissues from a person’s own cells. Within our lifetimes, we are likely to see scientists reach the point where they can 3D print organs for people who need them, to reduce the need of relying on a very small pool of donors.

Last year, NASA astronauts conducted experiments on 3D bioprinting tissue while in orbit in space to minimise the impact of gravity on the process. Every new discovery in this field brings us one step closer to using tissue in ever more advanced ways to enhance the quality of life for so many patients.

As a state-of-the-art facility, Vitanova represents the same possibilities for South Africa and its people.

About the author

Prof Petro Terblanche is the chairperson of the Board, Bone SA
