Onwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Renewal Institute

The SpaceStation

Cingulate

Intercare

Leap Communications

COHSASA

HPCA Care & Support

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Aesthetic Medicine Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • 'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
  • Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    The Virgin Mobile South Africa service will come to an end on 30 November, according to a notice on the company's website. The company announced last year September that it entered business rescue in an attempt to recapitalise the business after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    Ares Holdings Group, the distributor of apparel brands Under Armour, Birkenstock, Crocs and 2XU in southern Africa, has appointed Gareth Kemp as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Neil Scheibe who will remain on the company's board. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • Ogilvy Johannesburg announces new chief creative officer
    Ogilvy Johannesburg announces new chief creative officer
    Ogilvy Johannesburg has confirmed Kabelo Moshapalo will be joining the agency as its new chief creative officer on 1 November. Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Onwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open

6 Sep 2021
Issued by: Renewal Institute
Skin Renewal is excited to announce the opening of the third KwaZulu-Natal Skin Renewal branch, situated in Ballito on the North Coast. This branch joins the trusted Skin Renewal clinics in Durban and Umhlanga, catering to this particular region's patients' skin health, wellbeing, and anti-ageing needs.
Onwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open

And the wait won't be long; an established clinic space is being transformed and will soon be ready. Dr Maureen Allem, founder and medical director of Skin Renewal, shared, "The group has long been seeking an opportunity on the KZN North Coast." She adds that the Nu Youth practice, headed by Dr Michelle Westcott, met the excellent standards that Skin Renewal has always maintained. With much anticipation and excitement, Dr Michelle leaves South Africa for an opportunity in Ireland, and the practice is transferred to Skin Renewal for expansion within the Ballito community.

Describing Dr Maureen as one of the South African aesthetic industry pioneers, Dr Michelle feels her patients are in the very best hands. "Nu Youth has been the centre of my focus for many years. The wellbeing of all my patients has been the cornerstone and the success of my practice," she says. "I have mixed emotions at the moment, both excitement at the new opportunities that await me but also a feeling of sadness for the wonderful people I leave behind. It was essential that my patients would be cared for by someone who I respect and admire, so they will continue to receive the same level of care that I have always provided." Dr Michelle's decision to transfer her practice to Skin Renewal under the direct care of Dr Maureen means maintaining the exceptional treatment standards that Nu Youth has become known for going forward.

Onwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open

Skin Renewal’s holistic methodology encourages all patients to understand that their health and wellbeing are directly connected to looking and feeling their best. And the philosophy of this new branch will be no different. The expansion of Skin Renewal means helping and serving the North Coast community better. "Our integrated approach makes us special," says Dr Maureen. "Our continuous investment in the latest anti-ageing technologies, products and staff training allow us to offer combinations, giving our clients infinitely better results," she adds.

The clinic officially opened on Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

Find Skin Renewal Ballito at: Suite 5, Regency House (Second Floor), 3 Douglas Crowe Drive.
Tel: 032 648 0048
Cel: 063 249 4783
Email: az.oc.lawenerniks@otillab

Trading hours:
  • Mon-Fri 08h30-17h00
  • Sat 09h00-13h00
  • Sun Closed
For more information, visit https://www.skinrenewal.co.za/skin-renewal-ballito.

Renewal Institute
Renewal Institute Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Renewal Institute, Maureen Allem

News


Show more
Let's do Biz