Onwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open

Skin Renewal is excited to announce the opening of the third KwaZulu-Natal Skin Renewal branch, situated in Ballito on the North Coast. This branch joins the trusted Skin Renewal clinics in Durban and Umhlanga, catering to this particular region's patients' skin health, wellbeing, and anti-ageing needs.
And the wait won't be long; an established clinic space is being transformed and will soon be ready. Dr Maureen Allem, founder and medical director of Skin Renewal, shared, "The group has long been seeking an opportunity on the KZN North Coast." She adds that the Nu Youth practice, headed by Dr Michelle Westcott, met the excellent standards that Skin Renewal has always maintained. With much anticipation and excitement, Dr Michelle leaves South Africa for an opportunity in Ireland, and the practice is transferred to Skin Renewal for expansion within the Ballito community.
Describing Dr Maureen as one of the South African aesthetic industry pioneers, Dr Michelle feels her patients are in the very best hands. "Nu Youth has been the centre of my focus for many years. The wellbeing of all my patients has been the cornerstone and the success of my practice," she says. "I have mixed emotions at the moment, both excitement at the new opportunities that await me but also a feeling of sadness for the wonderful people I leave behind. It was essential that my patients would be cared for by someone who I respect and admire, so they will continue to receive the same level of care that I have always provided." Dr Michelle's decision to transfer her practice to Skin Renewal under the direct care of Dr Maureen means maintaining the exceptional treatment standards that Nu Youth has become known for going forward.
Skin Renewal’s holistic methodology encourages all patients to understand that their health and wellbeing are directly connected to looking and feeling their best. And the philosophy of this new branch will be no different. The expansion of Skin Renewal means helping and serving the North Coast community better. "Our integrated approach makes us special," says Dr Maureen. "Our continuous investment in the latest anti-ageing technologies, products and staff training allow us to offer combinations, giving our clients infinitely better results," she adds.
The clinic officially opened on Wednesday, 25 August 2021
. Find Skin Renewal Ballito at:
Suite 5, Regency House (Second Floor), 3 Douglas Crowe Drive. Tel:
032 648 0048 Cel:
063 249 4783 Email: az.oc.lawenerniks@otillab Trading hours:
- Mon-Fri 08h30-17h00
- Sat 09h00-13h00
- Sun Closed
For more information, visit https://www.skinrenewal.co.za/skin-renewal-ballito
.