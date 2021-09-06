£110m renewable energy deal for Mediclinic

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

The SpaceStation

Cingulate

Intercare

Leap Communications

COHSASA

HPCA Care & Support

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospital Groups News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • 'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
  • #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
  • Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    The Virgin Mobile South Africa service will come to an end on 30 November, according to a notice on the company's website. The company announced last year September that it entered business rescue in an attempt to recapitalise the business after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    Ares Holdings Group, the distributor of apparel brands Under Armour, Birkenstock, Crocs and 2XU in southern Africa, has appointed Gareth Kemp as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Neil Scheibe who will remain on the company's board. By Lauren Hartzenberg
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

£110m renewable energy deal for Mediclinic

6 Sep 2021
As part of Mediclinic International Plc group's strategy, which has set an ambitious target to become carbon neutral by 2030, Mediclinic's southern Africa division will procure renewable electricity through the Energy Exchange of Southern Africa. The deal is worth up to £110m ($152m).
Source ©Mikko Lemola
Source ©Mikko Lemola 123rf
South Africa, the continent's worst polluter, emits millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, much of it from coal-fired power plants that still provide most of its energy.

Climate considerations have become a greater concern for investors, with some pulling out of local multibillion-dollar coal-fired power plant projects and halting direct funding.

Companies are also trying to curb their reliance on ailing state utility Eskom, which regularly implements electricity outages.

"While Mediclinic strongly believes that the use of renewable energy is important in ensuring a healthy planet for future generations, reducing consumption by investing in energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy sources also assists in mitigating rising electricity costs," Mediclinic says.

In addition, the agreement with Energy Exchange of Southern Africa will likely provide an economic benefit as the annual tariff increases are expected to be inflation-linked, it adds.

Energy Exchange is currently the only platform able to connect businesses with electricity generated by independent power producers (IPPs) in South Africa and which will have the necessary agreements in place with the state utility provider Eskom and local municipalities to make use of their networks, Mediclinic says.
Source: Reuters Connect



SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz