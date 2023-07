Cure Day Bellville Hospital has a reason to celebrate

Staff at Cure Day Hospitals Bellville gathered in the foyer in front of a colourful painting this week to celebrate receipt of their three-year accreditation certificate from the CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart. Cure Day Hospitals is making great strides in the quality improvement game with nine of their eleven hospitals now in the Cohsasa programme. This high percentage in the Cohsasa quality improvement and accreditation programme signals that Cure Day Hospitals is an organisation that is serious about providing safe and better care to their patients.