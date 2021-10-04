HASA board expanded to meet future healthcare demands

The Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) has expanded its board from 11 to 16 members in response to the growing demands placed on it.

Board appointments

Chair: Mr André Joseph (Life Healthcare)

Vice-Chair: Mr Neil Nair (National Hospital Network)

Dr Biren Valodia (Immediate Past Chair) (Mediclinic Southern Africa)

Gale Shabangu (Mediclinic Southern Africa)

Clara Findlay (Mediclinic Southern Africa)

Melanie Da Costa (Netcare)

Dr Nceba Ndzwayiba (Netcare)Dr Shannon Nell (Netcare) NEW

Dr Paul Soko (Life Healthcare)

Nomfundu Mabaso (Life Healthcare) NEW

Otto Wypkema (National Hospital Network)

Dr Annelize de Villiers (National Hospital Network) NEW

Amil Devchand (Lenmed)Dr Ramesh Bhoola (Joint Medical Holdings) NEW

The new board was elected at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this month, in Johannesburg."The Association is being called on to play an important role as government leads healthcare reform in the years ahead,” says HASA CEO, Dr Dumisani Bomela.“This resizing of the HASA board, therefore, is a proactive measure to strengthen the board with additional and necessary skills and to add to its capacity.“The step makes HASA well-situated to contribute to the ongoing building of a strong and accessible healthcare system for all South Africans," he adds.André Joseph from Life Healthcare replaces Dr Biren Valodia from Mediclinic Southern Africa who ended a three-year stint as chairman.Valodia was re-elected as one of three board members representing Mediclinic Southern Africa.Neil Nair, the CEO of the largest private independent hospital group in the country, the National Hospital Network (NHN), continues as deputy chairman. Tienie van der Berg continues as treasurer.The HASA represents the owners and managers of the majority of private sector hospital beds in the country.