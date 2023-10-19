Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AAA School of AdvertisingTractor OutdoorGfK – An NIQ CompanyAdvertising Media ForumeMediaOFM RadioTDMCInvibes AdvertisingHelmMotherland OMNiDelta Victor BravoBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Research News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Part 2: PR Scope Spain: Clients work with communication consultants for longer

19 Oct 2023
Scopen's 8th edition of its PR Scope study in Spain has found high satisfaction levels as clients work with their communication consultants for longer, with relationships increasing from four to five years.
Source: © 123rf PR Scope study in Spain has found high satisfaction levels as clients work with their communication consultants for longer
Source: © 123rf 123rf PR Scope study in Spain has found high satisfaction levels as clients work with their communication consultants for longer

A biennial study which analyses the relationships between communication consultancies and their clients, as well as the perception and image of these consultancies in the market.

For the current edition (2023/24) in Spain, 875 professionals have been interviewed: 441 of whom work for 414 different client companies, 327 professionals from consulting firms and 107 media professionals.

The fieldwork was carried out between March and May 2023.

The average duration of the relationship between companies and their communication consultancies is 4.9 years (4.1 in the previous edition), which represents an increase of just over nine months compared to the previous edition.

Large companies have longer relationships (5.5 years) than small ones (3.6 years). The majority of consulting firms maintain a regular or continuous relationship model with the companies they work with (82%), although this type of relationship decreases compared to the previous edition, while we see an increase in project work (20% vs. 13% in 2021). The average duration of a 'Type' project is six and a half months.

Set fee renumeration

The majority of those interviewed remunerate their communication consultants through a fee set at the beginning of the year (81% vs. 85% in 2021).

Remuneration by project has decreased (22%) but there is a significant increase of the mixed remuneration model by 15% (Fee + Projects throughout the year).

Eight per cent of accounts (with no variations compared to 2021) add a variable portion to the remuneration (a bonus provided at the end of the year to reward the consultant for good results) which represents almost 13% of the annual remuneration (11 % in the previous edition).

Satisfied with service

More than 95% of clients in Spain declare themselves satisfied with the service they receive from their consulting firms, and less than one per cent are dissatisfied. Even so, eight per cent declare they are considering changing their consulting firm soon, not due to dissatisfaction with the service, but, mostly, due to the contract coming to an end.

The recommendation index of communication consultants by their clients to colleagues and friends is 8.5 (on a scale of 0-10).

Source: © Kayak 96% of companies interviewed for PR Sscope Spain are satisfied with the work done by their communication consultants
Part 1: PR Scope Spain: 96% of companies are satisfied with their communication consultants' work

3 days ago

Contributing to business growth

Companies interviewed consider that their consulting firm contributes, on average, to grow their business by 10%. Although this is a lower percentage than what we find with other agents these brands work with (when it comes to creative and media agencies, the value is close to 25%), if we consider the level of investment and the fees allocated to consulting firms, this is a higher contribution percentage.

Related to this, the ADC highlights, "the growing strategic importance of communication consultancies for their clients, as evidenced in the 2nd edition of the study carried out in collaboration with Scopen on the value they bring to society."

Their general director, Dolores González Pastor, highlights that "communication consultancies are crucial allies for their clients since they provide creativity and a strategic vision, essential value factors to building the positioning and reputation of both brands and institutions".

Challenges

When professionals from client companies are asked about the challenges their companies will be facing in the coming years, the most mentioned challenges are:

  • Knowledge of the consumer and ability to reach them (35%)
  • Strengthening the prestige, reputation and positioning of the brand company (35%)
  • Ability to adapt to new times (21%)
  • Venture more on creativity-innovation (21%).

When it comes to consulting firms, they consider that their greatest challenges strengthening digital capabilities and their ability to adapt to new times, thereby showing their concern for the rapid evolution which is resulting in numerous changes to the functioning of the sector.

Héctor Abanades, research manager at Scopen clarifies, “We´re seeing a more fragmented market, with a larger number of consulting firms. It is key to differentiate from competitors, transferring particular capabilities with real jobs that can demonstrate these capabilities.

Digital (especially Social Media and Influence), creative and content generation capacity, and the capacity for data analysis and interpretation, are the three key areas.”

Consultancies that stand out

To evaluate how communication consultancies are perceived, Scopen groups together the responses of those professionals interviewed (from companies, consultancies and media professionals) and prepares various rankings analysing different aspects:

  • Spontaneous knowledge
  • Exemplarity
  • Attraction
  • Market Perception Global Ranking (taking into account key attributes)
  • Customer Rating Global Ranking
  • Competitor Opinion Global Ranking (by professionals who work in other consulting firms).

The most mentioned in the Top 3 of these six rankings are LLYC, which appears in five of them, leading the Spontaneous Knowledge, Exemplarity and Attraction, Apple Tree which appears in three, leading the global Competitor Opinion Ranking and Havas PR which also appears in three and leads the Customer Rating Ranking. The Global Market Perception Ranking is led, in this edition, by Ogilvy.

NextOptions
Read more: communications, research, digital, Public relations, Spain, PR agencies, Scopen, PR

Related

Source: © Accenture In its 17th Year, Accenture Song’s bellwether report identifies five global macro trends and provides guidance for businesses
5 Global macro trends to guide business going forward1 hour ago
Source:
Report: Significant increase in journalist response rates to pitches4 hours ago
Source: Communicate Leo Burnett, Dubai's The Homecoming campaign, a Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility, won a further Silver and Bronze
UAE agencies collect more metal as LIA announces final categories1 day ago
Source: © 123rf The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has been launched by the Competition Commission (Commission)
Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) into media content distribution launches1 day ago
Source: © 123rf The annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) Forum 2023 will take place from 30 October to 1 November in Cape Town
Bloomberg's Annual Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 set for Cape Town3 days ago
Source: © Kayak 96% of companies interviewed for PR Sscope Spain are satisfied with the work done by their communication consultants
Part 1: PR Scope Spain: 96% of companies are satisfied with their communication consultants' work3 days ago
Source: © 123rf Ad platform integrations should be front of mind when choosing an e-commerce platform saysFrançois Jooste, +OneX
Exclusive: Why ad platform integrations should be front of mind when choosing an e-commerce platform13 Oct 2023
Source: © SA Rugby Mag Siya Kolisi displays the leadership qualities we yearn to see in the people in charge of our nation says Dono White, strategic planning director at VMLY&R South Africa
Why South Africa would vote for Siya Kolisi in 2024 if they could12 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz