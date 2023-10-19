Exah and Lucky Beard team up to offer data-driven marketing solutions

Exah, a Salesforce implementation partner, and Lucky Beard, a UX design and performance marketing specialist firm, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the way businesses engage with their customers and measure their marketing impact.

The partnership also promises to address the industry’s challenges of accountability, data utilisation, and delivering significant business value by measuring the effectiveness of their marketing efforts against meaningful key performance indicators (KPIs) that directly influence the company’s bottom line.

Mark Schefermann, cofounder and chief strategy officer at Lucky Beard, said the partnership was born out of a shared vision to help clients move away from the traditional agency-client service relationship that often lacks a clear, tangible link to measurable business impact.

“We’re genuinely enthusiastic about the chance to provide our clients with a holistic, end-to-end solution that not only amps up accountability but also turbocharges operational efficiency,” Schefermann said.

“What we love about Salesforce Marketing Cloud is that it lets our clients personalise their messaging and marketing collateral on a grand scale. This helps us offer them a tremendous opportunity to get a real edge over the competition.”

Empower clients

Juan Venter, solution architect at Exah and Salesforce Marketing Cloud specialist, said the partnership would empower clients with the strategies and tools that link their client engagements to financially relevant outcomes.

“Conversion rate optimisation is the way of the future,” Venter said. “By empowering our clients with the strategies and tools that link their client engagements to financially relevant outcomes, we can help them be more effective, turning more leads into customers without the need to increase advertising budgets or acquire more leads.”

Venter added that the partnership would guide businesses in a transformative journey throughout the entire client lifecycle, from building brand awareness and fostering engagement to facilitating evaluation, driving purchases, delivering exceptional service, and nurturing long-lasting loyalty.

Focus on the customer journey

“This ensures ROI grows throughout the customer’s journey, not just during the initial implementation,” he said.

Gareth Collins, recently appointed CEO of Lucky Beard’s Communications Agency offering, said the partnership was emblematic of the progressive approach they were building at Lucky Beard.

“By combining our respective skill sets we are now able to build brands, stimulate demand and lead generation, maximize conversion effectiveness and crucially build lifetime customer value,” Collins said.

“It is this kind of end-to-end data led solution we believe clients are looking for. Together with Exah we are uniquely placed to deliver this.”