Verve Benelux opens with new hub in Amsterdam

28 Mar 2023
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, have opened Verve Benelux in Amsterdam, headed up by Kirby Johnson and supported by Katrien Gunn and Sanne van der Steeg.
Sanne van der Steeg
Sanne van der Steeg
Saskia Racke
Saskia Racke
Kirby Johnson
Kirby Johnson
Katrien Gunn
Katrien Gunn

Verve Benelux will service the complex global insight needs of multinational corporate clients headquartered or based in the region, such as Shell, Kraft Heinz and Samsung.

Johnson joins Verve as Research director. A qualitative and ethnography specialist, Johnson has extensive experience in FMCG, health and beauty amongst other sectors.

Before joining Verve, she spent three years at Human8 (previously InSites Consulting) in Germany and The Netherlands. At Verve she will lead the Amsterdam hub and focus on developing a number of existing and new high profile accounts.

Kirby will be supported by Belgian native Katrien Gunn, an experienced Verve director, and Dutch native Sanne van der Steeg, who recently joined the team as associate director following a number of years at Thinks Insight & Strategy (formerly Britain Thinks). Luxembourg native Saskia Racke, a research executive with a masters degree in neuroscience, forms part of the extended team

Verve founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper, comments: “Our holistic approach to insight, where smart tech such as ‘Ignite AI’ alongside smart research approaches such as commercial semiotics, can create not only deeper insight, but can provide clients with a blueprint for action. This plays well to the complex needs of multinational clients of which many are headquartered in the Benelux region.”

NextOptions
VERVE
We take a holistic approach to understanding people, helping our clients react to global change through specialisms in Culture, Communities and Smart Digital Insight. Proudly independent, we're one Global team, bringing joined-up thinking for the best answers to business challenges.

Culture - An 'Outside In' approach to human understanding.

We decode culture to expose the hidden forces that influence consumer attitudes and behaviours. Led by Verve's expert Ignite practitioners, we combine semiotics, trends analysis and Social Intelligence with AI-led tools and a global network of leading-edge consumers to build a complete picture of now and what's coming next.

Communities- Reconnecting businesses with the real people behind the data.

Verve communities are like having a group of customers in the room next door, who you can talk to whenever you want, about whatever you want, in an authentic and joined-up way. Central to any insight ecosystem, our communities combine robust quant, intimate qual and behavioural data to deliver fully rounded customer understanding.

Smart Digital Insight - Agile working processes and leading-edge toolkits.

We deliver sophisticated insight and dynamic answers at the pace our clients need. Whether using social intelligence and digital ethnography or predictive modelling and data fusion, our insight approaches follow a core ethos: more collaborative, more iterative and more actionable.

