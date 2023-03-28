Verve Benelux opens with new hub in Amsterdam

Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, have opened Verve Benelux in Amsterdam, headed up by Kirby Johnson and supported by Katrien Gunn and Sanne van der Steeg.

Verve Benelux will service the complex global insight needs of multinational corporate clients headquartered or based in the region, such as Shell, Kraft Heinz and Samsung.

Johnson joins Verve as Research director. A qualitative and ethnography specialist, Johnson has extensive experience in FMCG, health and beauty amongst other sectors.

Before joining Verve, she spent three years at Human8 (previously InSites Consulting) in Germany and The Netherlands. At Verve she will lead the Amsterdam hub and focus on developing a number of existing and new high profile accounts.

Kirby will be supported by Belgian native Katrien Gunn, an experienced Verve director, and Dutch native Sanne van der Steeg, who recently joined the team as associate director following a number of years at Thinks Insight & Strategy (formerly Britain Thinks). Luxembourg native Saskia Racke, a research executive with a masters degree in neuroscience, forms part of the extended team

Verve founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper, comments: “Our holistic approach to insight, where smart tech such as ‘Ignite AI’ alongside smart research approaches such as commercial semiotics, can create not only deeper insight, but can provide clients with a blueprint for action. This plays well to the complex needs of multinational clients of which many are headquartered in the Benelux region.”



