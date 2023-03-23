Verve launches '2023 Mzansi Review - Gen Z: Understanding Youth Culture'

Global insights agency Verve takes a closer look at Gen-Z, and what sets them apart from their predecessors.

With the launch of the ‘2023 Mzansi Review - Gen Z: Understanding Youth Culture’ Verve explores the trends that underpin the attitudes and behaviours of South Africa’s youngest working generation. With illustrative examples from multi-category market-leading brands and employers that are nailing it!

The report unpacks four key thematic:

The free-spirited, opportunity and advancement seeking mindset of Gen-Zs;



Their redefined definitions of ‘luxury’;



How this constantly connected generation navigate their digital lifestyles; and



The importance they place on self-discovery and expression.

And summarises six key learnings for local brands on how to better resonate and build more authentic brand relationships with Gen-Z, with a view to unlocking this demographic’s steadily increasing purchase power.

