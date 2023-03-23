Industries

Africa


#BehindtheSelfie: Tractor Outdoor's new sales director, Mali Motsumi-Garrido

23 Mar 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Tractor Outdoor recently appointed Mali Motsumi-Garrido as their sales director. We catch up with her about the new role and what inspires her to succeed.
Mali Motsumi-Garrido. Source: Supplied.
Mali Motsumi-Garrido. Source: Supplied.

What are you most excited about in your new position?

I am most excited about working with a world class exco and sales team who are experts at what they do and are pioneering new innovations in the South African out of home space.

What will a typical workday look like?

I am an early riser and starter so I catch up on industry news first, then I respond to and send out urgent emails. I like to have daily connection moments with my team as it helps us to troubleshoot, ideate and align. Once all the housekeeping is done, I like to take care of the clients and their needs. A typical day thus far has been strategically developing and creating a roadmap for how we will successfully grow Tractor’s digital, digilites, static and roadside divisions in line with our aggressive growth strategy.

Describe your career so far.

My career has been exciting and filled with great opportunities to develop my skillset and grow. I started working at the tender age of 16 doing part-time work, gift wrapping over the holidays for big corporates. I learnt from an early age that hard work paid off and from that moment onwards I gave each role I have ever held my all. Over my 23 year career I have had the privilege of working for some of the best media companies in SA such as Media24, Caxton Magazines, Primedia Broadcasting, Mediamark, DStv Media Sales and now Tractor Outdoor.

I started out as an eager junior, cold calling clients and having my heart broken by the thousands of rejections that have come my way, but all that good work built me up to being able to speak to anyone with confidence and extract the information I am after while leaving them wanting to speak to me again. I have witnessed the shapeshifting that the media landscape has undergone and have learnt to adapt with each new wave of innovation that has either disrupted a company I have worked for or been adopted by it. It has been fun to be learning each year and to find myself in a position where all the experience I have gained has positioned me well for the role I am in now.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I am currently streaming Shrinking on apple TV and my favourite podcast at the moment is Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart. I am reading The Subtle art of not giving a F*ck, and I am listening to Getz/Gilberto. Bossa Nova reminds me of my dad and makes all things possible.

What's your favourite gif?

Who inspires you?

My daughters inspire me. They are crystal clear about who they are, what they like and the fact that the world is their oyster. They are living this life to learn, be seen, heard and to be of assistance. They have the purest hearts and they live life to the fullest. They have no hangups and believe in the infinite possibilities before them. They have taught me to have a continual growth mindset and to never take no for an answer. I learn valuable lessons from them each day and this also helps to keep me fresh and with it!

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be a singer. Whitney Houston and Boyz II Men were my idols. I was the youngest pupil at my high school at the time (aged 12) to have earned full school colours, not only did I belong to the then Natal Youth Choir but I was also in the junior and senior choir at school.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry.

  1. Be hungry and willing to never stop learning.
  2. Be so good at what you do that they start to talk about you.
  3. Not everyone will like you for being hungry, willing and good at what you do, ignore all the noise and keep running in your lane, the right people will appreciate you.

Has it all been worth it?

Nothing in life is easy but what I will say with absolute confidence is that yes it has been worth it.

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: advertising, marketing, sales, Tractor Outdoor, Behind the selfie, Karabo Ledwaba, Mali Motsumi-Garrido

