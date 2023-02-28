Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningThe Odd NumberOgilvy South AfricaVERVEStoneOFM RadioDStv Media SalesFCB AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingDUO Marketing + CommunicationsMedia24 LifestyleHOT 102.7FMAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTenacityPRFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Verve appoint two in Australia and expands into Melbourne

28 Feb 2023
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, has expanded it's Australian-based team with two new hires and a new Melbourne hub.

Following a successful launch eight months ago. which has seen the acquisition of new clients including News Corp, R.M. Williams and Afterpay, the Australia team is building out the team to support ambitious growth plans for the year ahead.

Verve appoint two in Australia and expands into Melbourne

Christina Tonkes has been appointed as senior director to head up Verve’s Melbourne hub. Prior joining the Verve team, Tonkes spent more than two years at Hall & Partners in London as a group strategy director before more recently running her own freelancing business in Australia.

Verve appoint two in Australia and expands into Melbourne

Mirjam Grari joins the Sydney team as associate director of futures and innovation to bring the ignite@VERVE proposition to the Australian market, applying her expertise in futures, culture and innovation to build on extensive experience at Absolut and Kantar Consulting.

Rikki Pearce, MD of Verve Australia comments: “Attracting the best talent is a key priority for Verve. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the Christina and Mirjam to the Australian team as we continue to build our distinctive offering in the Australian market.”

NextOptions
VERVE
We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.
Read more: digital research, Verve

Related

Verve expands senior team in Europe
VERVEVerve expands senior team in Europe20 Feb 2023
Verve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review
VERVEVerve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review17 Jan 2023
Verve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto
VERVEVerve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto23 Nov 2022
Verve appoints Rikki Pearce as managing director Australia and lead of new 'Global Advanced Quant and Analytics' practice
VERVEVerve appoints Rikki Pearce as managing director Australia and lead of new 'Global Advanced Quant and Analytics' practice5 May 2022
Verve opens Centre of Research Excellence in Johannesburg, recruits 6 and wins first global account
VERVEVerve opens Centre of Research Excellence in Johannesburg, recruits 6 and wins first global account24 Feb 2022
Sappi launches Verve - sustainable dissolving wood pulp for a thriving world
SappiSappi launches Verve - sustainable dissolving wood pulp for a thriving world9 Oct 2018
Atmosphere Communications at the 2018 Prism Awards.
#Prisms2018: More than two minutes of success23 Apr 2018
Verve expands senior team in Europe
VERVEVerve expands senior team in Europe20 Feb 2023
Verve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review
VERVEVerve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review17 Jan 2023
Verve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto
VERVEVerve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto23 Nov 2022
Gina Gapp
VERVESenior research hires for Verve in Chicago, Sydney and London9 Nov 2022
Verve appoints Rikki Pearce as managing director Australia and lead of new 'Global Advanced Quant and Analytics' practice
VERVEVerve appoints Rikki Pearce as managing director Australia and lead of new 'Global Advanced Quant and Analytics' practice5 May 2022
Verve opens Centre of Research Excellence in Johannesburg, recruits 6 and wins first global account
VERVEVerve opens Centre of Research Excellence in Johannesburg, recruits 6 and wins first global account24 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz