Verve appoint two in Australia and expands into Melbourne

Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, has expanded it's Australian-based team with two new hires and a new Melbourne hub.

Following a successful launch eight months ago. which has seen the acquisition of new clients including News Corp, R.M. Williams and Afterpay, the Australia team is building out the team to support ambitious growth plans for the year ahead.

Christina Tonkes has been appointed as senior director to head up Verve’s Melbourne hub. Prior joining the Verve team, Tonkes spent more than two years at Hall & Partners in London as a group strategy director before more recently running her own freelancing business in Australia.

Mirjam Grari joins the Sydney team as associate director of futures and innovation to bring the ignite@VERVE proposition to the Australian market, applying her expertise in futures, culture and innovation to build on extensive experience at Absolut and Kantar Consulting.

Rikki Pearce, MD of Verve Australia comments: “Attracting the best talent is a key priority for Verve. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the Christina and Mirjam to the Australian team as we continue to build our distinctive offering in the Australian market.”