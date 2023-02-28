Industries

Inaugural Lions Scholarship to support more than 130 underrepresented young people

28 Feb 2023
Lions will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lions.
Source © What 3 Words Lions will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lion
Source © What 3 Words What 3 Words Lions will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lion

"To mark our 70th edition, we’re introducing the inaugural Lions Scholarship. This initiative is designed to increase the accessibility of Cannes Lions’ bespoke academies, which offer a curated education programme at the heart of the Festival," says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions.

The Lions Scholarship is designed to support the next generation of talent, that offers a group of young people from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes Lions Brand Marketers and Creative Academies, which take place during the Festival in June.

The new initiative sits alongside a range of talent programmes which are part of Lions' drive to introduce more opportunities for underrepresented groups through fully-funded talent programmes at Cannes Lions.

“We’ve spent 70 years helping to shape careers, foster connections, and platform the power of creativity on a global scale. As we look forward to the next 70 years, we will focus on creating opportunities, providing access, and nurturing the next generation of creative marketing leaders," says Cook.

"As part of our mission to support those ‘in the making’ and drive progress for people, we’re opening up the Festival to more than 130 people from groups traditionally underrepresented in the creative industries," he adds.

Source © Black Agencies Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer, has been named the Cannes Lions 2023 jury president for the Radio & Audio Lions jury.
Cannes Lions 2023: SA's Tseliso Rangaka named as a Cannes Lions jury president

12 Jan 2023

A range of early career initiatives

The Lions talent programme includes a range of early career initiatives with the Lions Academies and Young Lions Competitions designed to catapult young talent in their careers.

Additionally, Lions current talent accelerator programmes continue this year, including See It Be It, which aims to help achieve equal gender representation of creative directors and leaders.

The Lions Scholarship is included within the wider talent programme are community-led initiatives, which have been designed in partnership with the global creative industry.

These include:

  • A programme with The Black Executive CMO Alliance to bring Future Leaders from The BECA Playbook to Cannes.
  • Complimentary passes for the winners of the Perifa Education Programme which is designed for creatives from the Brazilian peripheries.
  • Support of the #CannesForAll initiative, launched by the Brixton Finishing School, DigiLearning Foundation and Lollipop Mentoring, with Festival access for their 12 talents.
  • A continued partnership with Cephas Williams to provide Black talent with Cannes Lions access and a curated Festival programme.

Full details on all of the Lions talent programmes, along with how to apply, are available here. Cannes Lions takes place from 19-23 June in Cannes, France.

For more:

skills, training, education, Cannes Lions, creative talent, Simon Cook, young creative talent

