Woolworths has announced the permanent appointment of interim CFO Zaid Manjra, replacing Reeza Isaacs who left at the end of June 2023.

Manjra has been acting interim CFO after Reeza Isaacs, who has been the company’s group FD for the last decade, revealed his intentions to step down from the position to pursue new interests.

Manjra has been with Woolworth for 15 years and previously served as head of group planning and reporting. Before that, he was the finance manager for the company’s Retail Operations Group.

Manjra will assume the position permanently from 1 December 2023.