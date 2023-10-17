Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsSpecialised ExhibitionsDistellW&RSETAPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)HellopeterSafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retailers Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sandton City celebrates 50 remarkable years: A journey of resilience, innovation, and collaboration

17 Oct 2023
Issued by: Pareto Limited
A momentous milestone in South African history is celebrated as Sandton City Shopping Mall marks its 50th anniversary. The iconic establishment, nestled in the heart of Sandton Central, has been instrumental in transforming this district into a thriving hub of commerce, innovation, and opportunity.
Muhammad Paruk
Muhammad Paruk

As Mahummad Paruk, the asset management executive of Pareto Limited, remarked during his speech at the celebration: "When we think of Sandton Central, we envision a bustling hub of commerce, innovation, and opportunity. It is a place where dreams are realised, where business leaders converge, and where the global economy finds its footing on African soil."

Sandton Central is home to some of South Africa's largest corporations, top multinational companies, and the prestigious Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), making it a vital financial node not just for South Africa but for sub-Saharan Africa as a whole.

Today's celebration is not only a tribute to the enduring legacy of Sandton City but also a recognition of the fruitful partnership between Pareto and other investment companies, including Liberty Two Degrees, that have played a pivotal role in this remarkable journey.

Pareto, a key player in the world of investments, has significantly contributed to the success story of Sandton City and the broader Sandton Central area. Their extensive property portfolio and national footprint extend beyond clever investments; they serve as the heart and soul of communities, beacons of local economies, and spaces where individuals enjoy meaningful experiences.

Paruk emphasised Pareto's commitment to providing first-class opportunities for the public to thrive, creating spaces that offer sensory ways to shop, play, earn, and live while generating diversified total returns for shareholders.

With nearly 30,000 people employed across their malls, Pareto is actively uplifting South Africa's future and creating sustainable employment. Their commitment to local and international retailers has introduced international brands to the South African market, contributing to the globalisation of the continent.

Pareto's impact reaches beyond bricks and mortar. Their social investments and community upliftment projects reflect their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals in every community they touch.

As Paruk stated, "Our journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and collaboration. It is the result of the dedication of many, including the visionary minds at Pareto and our valued partners in the investment sector."

Over the years, Sandton Central has evolved into a global economic powerhouse, and Pareto remains steadfast in its commitment to its continued growth and success. Their association with Sandton City has been mutually beneficial, and they eagerly anticipate the future possibilities that lie ahead.

In closing, today's celebration is a testament to the enduring legacy of Sandton City and the remarkable journey it has undertaken over the past five decades. Together, as partners and visionaries, we have shaped not only a shopping mall but also a thriving community and a symbol of prosperity in Sandton Central.

"Here's to the next 50 years of success and growth for Sandton City and all the partners who have contributed to its remarkable story," concluded Paruk.

About Pareto:

Pareto is one of South Africa's leading retail investment funds with an iconic portfolio of regional and super-regional shopping centres across the country, as well as mixed-use developments. Pareto invests in prime iconic retail properties, including assets that are wholly-owned or co-owned alongside likeminded investors within major metropolitan areas. Some of Pareto’s properties include Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Sandton City, Cresta Shopping Centre, Pavilion Shopping Centre and Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Mimosa, Southgate and Westgate Shopping Centre.

NextOptions
Pareto Limited
Our extensive property portfolio and broad national footprint boast more than clever investments in some of Africa's most prime locations - they're the heart and soul of communities, beacons of local economy, and thoughtful spaces where individuals enjoy meaningful experiences that extend beyond traditional shopping and predictable hotel lay-overs.
Read more: Pareto Limited, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Liberty Two Degrees

Related

Source:
Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands12 Oct 2023
Triple triumph: Retail marketing agency clinches coveted award 3 years in a row
Excellerate Brand ManagementTriple triumph: Retail marketing agency clinches coveted award 3 years in a row20 Sep 2023
10th Annual Bhaktivedanta Swami Lecture: AI, humanity and God
Bhaktivedanta Book Trust Africa10th Annual Bhaktivedanta Swami Lecture: AI, humanity and God18 Sep 2023
36 Footprint Awards cement Liberty Two Degrees as retail marketing leaders
Liberty Two Degrees36 Footprint Awards cement Liberty Two Degrees as retail marketing leaders8 Sep 2023
Fire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show
NSBC.AfricaFire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show23 Aug 2023
Image source: kritchanut –
Standard Bank to acquire remainder of Liberty Two Degrees28 Jul 2023
Image source: rawpixel –
Proposed amendments to JSE Listings Requirements consider important BEE changes27 Jun 2023
Reitway Global exchange traded funds list on JSE
Reitway Global exchange traded funds list on JSE6 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz