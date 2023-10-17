Sandton City celebrates 50 remarkable years: A journey of resilience, innovation, and collaboration

A momentous milestone in South African history is celebrated as Sandton City Shopping Mall marks its 50th anniversary. The iconic establishment, nestled in the heart of Sandton Central, has been instrumental in transforming this district into a thriving hub of commerce, innovation, and opportunity.

Muhammad Paruk

As Mahummad Paruk, the asset management executive of Pareto Limited, remarked during his speech at the celebration: "When we think of Sandton Central, we envision a bustling hub of commerce, innovation, and opportunity. It is a place where dreams are realised, where business leaders converge, and where the global economy finds its footing on African soil."

Sandton Central is home to some of South Africa's largest corporations, top multinational companies, and the prestigious Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), making it a vital financial node not just for South Africa but for sub-Saharan Africa as a whole.

Today's celebration is not only a tribute to the enduring legacy of Sandton City but also a recognition of the fruitful partnership between Pareto and other investment companies, including Liberty Two Degrees, that have played a pivotal role in this remarkable journey.

Pareto, a key player in the world of investments, has significantly contributed to the success story of Sandton City and the broader Sandton Central area. Their extensive property portfolio and national footprint extend beyond clever investments; they serve as the heart and soul of communities, beacons of local economies, and spaces where individuals enjoy meaningful experiences.

Paruk emphasised Pareto's commitment to providing first-class opportunities for the public to thrive, creating spaces that offer sensory ways to shop, play, earn, and live while generating diversified total returns for shareholders.

With nearly 30,000 people employed across their malls, Pareto is actively uplifting South Africa's future and creating sustainable employment. Their commitment to local and international retailers has introduced international brands to the South African market, contributing to the globalisation of the continent.

Pareto's impact reaches beyond bricks and mortar. Their social investments and community upliftment projects reflect their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals in every community they touch.

As Paruk stated, "Our journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and collaboration. It is the result of the dedication of many, including the visionary minds at Pareto and our valued partners in the investment sector."

Over the years, Sandton Central has evolved into a global economic powerhouse, and Pareto remains steadfast in its commitment to its continued growth and success. Their association with Sandton City has been mutually beneficial, and they eagerly anticipate the future possibilities that lie ahead.

In closing, today's celebration is a testament to the enduring legacy of Sandton City and the remarkable journey it has undertaken over the past five decades. Together, as partners and visionaries, we have shaped not only a shopping mall but also a thriving community and a symbol of prosperity in Sandton Central.

"Here's to the next 50 years of success and growth for Sandton City and all the partners who have contributed to its remarkable story," concluded Paruk.

About Pareto:

Pareto is one of South Africa's leading retail investment funds with an iconic portfolio of regional and super-regional shopping centres across the country, as well as mixed-use developments. Pareto invests in prime iconic retail properties, including assets that are wholly-owned or co-owned alongside likeminded investors within major metropolitan areas. Some of Pareto’s properties include Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Sandton City, Cresta Shopping Centre, Pavilion Shopping Centre and Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Mimosa, Southgate and Westgate Shopping Centre.