Spar takes over OR Tambo International Airport with branded escalators

The concept

The idea was simple. Transform ordinary, often overlooked spaces into a captivating advertising opportunity. Motion Icon's creative team envisioned turning the airport's escalators into a striking advert that would visually represent the convenience and excitement of the new SPAR2U app and Rewards programme. By leveraging the dynamic movement of the escalators, SPAR created an engaging and memorable brand experience for everyone traveling through the airport.

Implementation

Motion Icon provides a full turnkey solution: from concept and design, to cleaning, installation, and removal. Pre fitment, the professional technicians perform a 10-point safety check, which typically takes place outside trading hours for minimal disruption. It took the team 9 working days to install over 860 step panels and 32 side panels to 16 escalators. Initially set to run for three months – the campaign has since been extended to run for an additional nine months.

Vivid colours can increase brand recognition by up to 80%. To visually stand out, Motion Icon’s in-house design team brought the Spar signature colours and branding elements to the forefront. From the striking hues to the imagery and messaging – the escalator panel became the ideal canvas for showcasing SPAR’s latest offering.

Motion Icon also prepped and installed the escalator branding and bulkheads for the SPAR Proteas ‘See Us Fly’ campaign in preparation for the Netball World Cup in August – bringing the total number of branded escalators to 21 – across the airport.

Visual impact

The Motion Icon and SPAR partnership has proven to be a resounding success. The branded escalators immediately captured the attention of travellers, transforming an otherwise mundane part of their journey into an exciting encounter with the SPAR brand.

“Partnering with Motion Icon for the launch of our campaigns was a game-changer. Seeing our brand displayed on the escalator steps made a remarkable impact on consumers and Spar employees. It was a refreshing departure from traditional activations and brought our campaign to life. We are delighted with the results and thankful to the Motion Icon team for an innovative approach, which has significantly contributed to the success of our campaign” – Chantelle Horn, Spar Group inland advertising manager.

As the impact of this collaboration shows, a forward-thinking approach to advertising doesn’t only drive immediate results, but also leaves a lasting impression on consumers. It exemplifies the power of creative marketing strategies. By transforming a simple escalator into the largest moving indoor billboard – Motion Icon has effectively delivered on their high-impact branding promise.

Motion Icon South Africa, part of The Iconic Group, specialises in Hyper Proximity Marketing solutions - providing a globally patented escalator step advertising solution for retail, airport and corporate spaces. See the impact of over 80sqm of visually striking ad space dedicated to your brand. To speak to a Consultant, email az.oc.asnocinoitom@selas.