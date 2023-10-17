Motherland OMNi: Uniting businesses and South African communities through authentic connections

Motherland OMNi is the bridge that connects brands and communities for shared success. Our mission is to connect our diverse cultures, sparking authentic connections that empower brands and uplift communities.

Our goal is to foster the development of shared values, enhance stakeholder understanding, and contribute to the thriving growth of local communities nationwide.

Our team of experts and partners

We have a diverse team of experts that possess unparalleled insights into community dynamics, brand experiences, media, marketing, and digital environments because they are deeply rooted in the spirit of South Africa. By leveraging their collective wisdom, we collaborate to create narratives that transcend cultural boundaries, ensuring unparalleled success for our clients.

Motherland OMNi is the connector through a network of touchpoints, seamlessly connecting brands with communities, extending from our bustling cities to the serene and remote villages dotting our nation.

We ignite the spirit of localised programming as we embrace each community radio station, engaging over 8.5 million people in their native languages across nine provinces and eleven official languages. Our Wi-Fi network, OMNi-Fi, serves as a digital gateway, enabling precise demographic targeting and allowing companies to establish intimate relationships with their target market through geo-targeting capabilities.

Spanning the entire country, OMNi-Fi, our free Wi-Fi marketing platform, connects with audiences everywhere, generating over 10 million daily impressions. By harnessing the power of over 14 million eager minds through OMNi Social, we provide brands with limitless opportunities to connect, engage, and amplify their brand influence in the digital world.

Our story transcends radio and technology. Our dedicated team and partners have actively engaged in our experiential events for over two decades, fostering a space where real people and unforgettable moments intertwine. With unwavering passion, we have shaped extraordinary experiences at renowned music and sporting events, meticulously curating unique lifestyle encounters that leave an indelible mark on every attendee.

These are all powerful community experiences, with a strong emphasis on people, digital and physical settings, and access to information.

Our goal is to equip communities with the tools to enhance experiences across people, digital assets, real-world settings, and marketing initiatives. In addition to our extensive work in radio, we have partnered with transit, malls, sports, and entertainment communities, offering brands a multitude of touchpoints to interact with, influence, and engage their target communities.

Trinity Mohlamme, chairman of Motherland OMNi, said: "We are committed to connecting brands with relevant community touchpoints, enabling them to establish a strong presence and build meaningful connections." We are excited to introduce our new brand experience services, which will help businesses interact more successfully with communities.

Motherland OMNi sincerely thanks the 72 brands and South African communities contributing to our journey thus far.

We look forward to further developing these connections and expanding our level of cooperation.

Motherland OMNi is eager to collaborate with new groups and businesses to promote vibrant, interconnected communities. Join us as we embark on a journey to weave a web of connections among South African communities.

For more details about Motherland OMNi and partnership opportunities, please visit our website at https://motherlandomni.co.za/.



