Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsBabyYumYum.co.zaDistellMpact PlasticsSappiMpactHeineken South AfricaQuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comXneeloStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Stock Controller/Storeman Pretoria
  • Front Counter Assistant Johannesburg
  • Shop Assitant/Manager Hout Bay
  • Relationship Manager - E-commerce Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Truworths International appoints joint deputy CEOs

    28 Sep 2022
    Sarah Proudfoot and Emanuel (Mannie) Cristaudo have been appointed as joint deputy chief executive officers at Truworths International, effective 1 October 2022.
    Incoming Truworths International deputy CEOs Sarah Proudfoot and Emanuel Cristaudo. Source: Supplied
    Incoming Truworths International deputy CEOs Sarah Proudfoot and Emanuel Cristaudo. Source: Supplied

    The JSE-listed group's core operating companies are Truworths Ltd (including retailers Truworths, Identity, YDE, Uzzi and Naartjie) and Office Holdings Ltd, operating primarily in the UK, which includes retail brands Office London, Context and ID Kids. The acquisition of Loads of Living expanded the group into the homeware market in 2017.

    In-house promotions

    Proudfoot (54) has been the deputy managing director of Truworths since 2021. According to the company, she joined the group in 2001 and has a wealth of experience in merchandise design, merchandise buying and planning, marketing, store design and supply chain management. She served as Truworths’ director of ladieswear merchandise since 2016 and was appointed as an executive director of Truworths International in 2019.

    Proudfoot plays a key role in the merchandise function in the Office business in the UK as well as the Truworths corporate social investment programme.

    Cristaudo (63) is the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the group. He originally joined the group in 1997 and served as director of customer relationship management, marketing and information systems on the Truworths board from 2000 to 2013. After following an executive career outside the group, he re-joined in 2021 as CFO and an executive director and was appointed as COO in March 2022 with responsibility for the store operations, credit risk and information technology portfolios.

    Group chief executive officer Michael Mark said the appointments “confirm the board’s firm belief in the competence and leadership of Sarah and Mannie”.

    “The board feels confident that Sarah and Mannie, together with the eight Truworths directors and 11 divisional directors, and the five directors and divisional directors of Office, are the right team to take the group into the new era by retaining the strength of the group’s unique DNA while at the same time being able to continue to move the businesses forward and deal with the many challenges and opportunities that present themselves in the ever-evolving environments in which we operate,” Mark said.

    #WomensMonth: Cotton On Group's Natalie Wills leads with heart
    #WomensMonth: Cotton On Group's Natalie Wills leads with heart

    By 24 Aug 2022

    CEO departure delayed

    In September 2020 shareholders were advised that Michael Mark planned to retire at the November 2022 AGM. A group-wide senior executive succession plan was implemented to ensure a smooth transition in a number of senior management positions, including the CEO. Shareholders were also advised that after the successful implementation of the succession plan, it was envisaged that Mark would move into a consulting role to advise the board and support the transition.

    Following the appointments of the joint deputy CEOs, the board has asked Mark to remain in his position as the group’s CEO post the 2022 AGM in November while handing over an increasing number of operational responsibilities to Proudfoot and Cristaudo and the executive team.

    “The timing of the appointment of my successor has yet to be decided by the board,” he added.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Truworths, YDE, clothing retail, Earthchild, Uzzi, Truworths International, Emanuel Cristaudo, fashion retail

    Related

    Yeezy Gap Round Jacket floating projection in Los Angeles. Source: Gap
    Kanye West pulls plug on Yeezy Gap partnership16 Sep 2022
    Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia founder. Source: Patagonia
    Patagonia founder gives company away - 'Earth is now our only shareholder'16 Sep 2022
    Retail concept We Are Egg expands to Joburg
    Retail concept We Are Egg expands to Joburg14 Sep 2022
    TFG buoyed by strong demand
    TFG buoyed by strong demand8 Sep 2022
    Puma South Africa grows retail footprint
    Puma South Africa grows retail footprint6 Sep 2022
    Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing
    Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing5 Sep 2022
    Truworths plans major new distribution centre in Cape Town
    Truworths plans major new distribution centre in Cape Town2 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Truworths annual profit jumps on eased Covid measures2 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz