Retailers News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
RHM POS-8

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Steinhoff ups offer to settle shareholder claims by $287m

19 Jul 2021
By: Nqobile Dludla
Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Friday it was increasing its proposed offer to settle multiple shareholder claims by €243m ($287m) to €1,2bn ($1,4bn). The announcement sent its Johannesburg-listed shares up 12.66%, while its primary Frankfurt-listed shares jumped by 15.33%.

Two Mattress Firm stores, a brand owned by Steinhoff, are shown on either side of the street in Encinitas, California, US. Source: Reuters/Mike Blake

The retailer faces 90 separate legal claims in the Netherlands, Germany and South Africa from shareholders who lost money when it revealed holes in its accounts in December 2017, the first sign of a multi-billion dollar fraud.

The basis of its existing settlement offer, already agreed with financial creditors as part of a 2019 restructuring, has, however, been undermined by the Western Cape High Court in Stellenbosch, which found on 2 July that Steinhoff had restructured its debt improperly in 2019.

Steinhoff, the majority-owner of Pepkor in Africa and Pepco in Europe, said on Friday it intended to appeal that ruling.

The combined claims of those who have quantified their alleged damages are in excess of R136bn ($9,44bn), Steinhoff has previously said.

Improvement in financial, operating performance


In a statement on Friday, it said there had been "a material improvement in the underlying financial and operational performance of the group since the announcement of the settlement proposal in July 2020," when the effects of both Covid-19 and currency movements had restricted the funds available for a settlement.

As a result, the total settlement offer to contractual claimants against Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SIHNV) and market purchase claimants against SIHNV and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (SIHPL) has been increased to €613m from €370m, the firm said.

The total amount on offer to market purchase claimants is now estimated to be about €442m, up from €266m, Steinhoff added.

Steinhoff half-year earnings up 7% on value and furnishings demand

Steinhoff said its half-year core earnings rose by 7%, as demand for value lines and a focus on home furnishings offset the impact of pandemic restrictions...

By Nqobile Dludla 25 Jun 2021


"The revised proposal offers claimants a fair outcome, and the best opportunity to recover amounts in respect of any claims in the near term and with certainty," group CEO Louis du Preez said.

If Steinhoff's appeal is unsuccessful, however, the group said further claims might arise, and that there was likely to be "a long and complicated series of multi-jurisdictional legal disputes".


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About the author

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Kevin Liffey.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Steinhoff, Steinhoff International, Pepco, Louis Du Preez, Nqobile Dludla

Related

SA's big retail chains race to restock looted stores2 minutes ago
Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down3 days ago
RFG to buy frozen foods business from Pioneer Foods7 Jul 2021
South African hospitality stocks sink as Covid-19 restrictions tightened29 Jun 2021
Steinhoff half-year earnings up 7% on value and furnishings demand25 Jun 2021
South Africa's former Eskom chairman dies aged 63 - statement17 Jun 2021
Consortium to take 51% stake in South African Airways - minister11 Jun 2021
South Africa's health minister put on special leave over graft allegations9 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz