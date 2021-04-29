Retailers News South Africa

Pepkor H1 profit seen up 20% as cash-strapped shoppers seek value

29 Apr 2021
By: Nqobile Dludla
South African retailer Pepkor Holdings said on Wednesday half-year earnings were expected to rise by at least 20%, supported by growth at its discount clothing business and a reduction in net debt and finance costs.


South African clothing retailers have been hit as a second wave of Covid-19 infections and job losses constrain discretionary spending.

However, Pepkor, majority-owned by Steinhoff, is faring better than others with its focus on budget-conscious consumers, including more than 17 million South Africans on welfare and special Covid-19 grants.

Refinery fashion now online - a first for Pepkor

Local fashion brand Refinery has launched an online store, making it the first brand from Pepkor Group to take the leap into e-commerce.

26 Aug 2020


Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, from continuing operations were seen rising by 9.1 cents in the six months ended 31 March from 45.6 cents a year earlier. Group revenue from continuing operations grew by 8.1% to R6.5bn. When revenue from its fintech businesses' credit books is excluded, revenue growth of 9.9% was achieved.

Conservative credit granting across all credit books in addition to lower interest rates, negatively impacted growth in revenue earned from the Tenacity, Connect and Capfin credit books, Pepkor said.

Massmart's CEO on Covid-driven consumer trends that'll stick

Retail veteran Mitch Slape unpacks the changes in consumer behaviour that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about, and where Massmart is seeing growth...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 19 Apr 2021


The retailer, which vies with TFG's Jet clothing chain, said revenue at its clothing and general merchandise division rose by 8.1%, with the Pep and Ackermans clothing brands reporting sales growth of 8.8%, or 6.9% on a like-for-like basis.

The furniture, appliances and electronics division, which includes the JD Group, Incredible Connection and Hi-Fi Corporation brands, reported revenue growth of 12.8%, driven by technology upgrades and the trend of working and taking lessons at home, while revenue at its fintech division rose by 3.1%.

Net debt at 31 March reduced to R6.1bn from the R14.1bn reported a year ago, due to strong cash generation during the period, Pepkor said.


Reuters
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens
Read more: Steinhoff, Pep, JD Group, Ackermans, Pepkor, clothing retail, Pepkor Holdings, fashion retail, Nqobile Dludla

