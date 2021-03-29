Batsa begins rollout of Vuse Inspiration Stores in SA

British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) has opened the doors to the first Vuse Inspiration Store in South Africa, located at Canal Walk shopping centre.
Vuse is British American Tobacco’s new vaping product, launched in South Africa earlier this month, following Batsa’s acquisition of Twisp
in 2019.
Vuse Inspiration Stores will be opened at 67 existing sites throughout South Africa as Batsa aims to offer a greater choice of scientifically substantiated less risky products to adult consumers in order to reduce the health impacts associated with the use of combustible tobacco products.
“To date we have made an extensive investment in bringing Twisp into Batsa’s portfolio and we plan to invest further in our tobacco harm reduction strategy in South Africa. We will be expanding our number of kiosks, investing in bringing our new products to market and enhancing the skills of our Bat team,” said Bata general manager Johnny Moloto.
Another 15 new sites in key locations will be added to the Vuse network by December as part of a significant expenditure project. “The opening of our first flagship Vuse Inspiration Store in South Africa is an important milestone in delivering on our harm reduction strategy and our investment in science and innovation to demonstrate the potential of our extended portfolio of products,” said Moloto.
The new Vuse Inspiration Stores incorporate globally developed immersive technology, with a flavour bar and a 'Vuse by you' section where vapers can customise their devices. The stores are being fitted out by Bateleur Design and Project Management, a Level 2 B-BBEE South African contractor.
Better Tomorrow strategy
With the store rollout, Batsa is accelerating its Better Tomorrow strategy and its goal of "reducing the health impact" of its business, stated the company.
“Vaping products like Vuse – which are also known as e-cigarettes – offer an alternative to cigarettes which many public health experts around the world recognise as being far less harmful than smoking,” said Moloto.
Batsa added that Vuse has undergone exhaustive scientific testing by Bat’s team of over 1,500 scientists and engineers, and the product conforms to the quality standards "of the biggest regulatory agencies in the world" in both the European Union and the US.
“It is clear that combustible cigarettes pose health risks. We encourage those who otherwise continue to use nicotine, to consider scientifically substantiated, potentially reduced-risk alternatives," said Moloto.
Vuse packaging is recyclable and consumers are encouraged to include this into their recyclable waste.