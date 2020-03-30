Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Massmart freezes prices on essentials during 21-day lockdown

Massmart has announced that it will freeze prices on all essentials for the duration of South Africa's 21-day lockdown.


This will involve suspending price adjustments that were scheduled, as part of the normal course of business, before the lockdown was announced.

The price freeze applies at all Makro, Game, Cambridge Foods, Rhino Cash & Carry and Saverite stores, which all remain open at this time.

Product categories include food and non-alcoholic beverages, baby formula and nappies, toiletries, multivitamins, pet foods and household cleaning. Fresh produce, which is procured daily from fresh produce markets around the country, is the only category that is not included.

Commenting on the decision, Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape said, "This is an unprecedented time for South Africa and the world. As we all come to terms with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we must do everything we can to support our customers. We are grateful to our suppliers who support this principled position."
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Read more: Massmart, Game, Makro, food retail, grocery retail, Mitchell Slape, COVID-19

Related

Massmart freezes prices on essentials during 21-day lockdown
There's no shortage of toilet paper in SA - Pamsa
FMCG brands better placed to weather Covid-19 storm - Global Advertising Trends report
Big wins for James Sedgwick Distillery at World Whiskies Awards

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.