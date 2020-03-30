Massmart freezes prices on essentials during 21-day lockdown

Massmart has announced that it will freeze prices on all essentials for the duration of South Africa's 21-day lockdown.

This will involve suspending price adjustments that were scheduled, as part of the normal course of business, before the lockdown was announced.The price freeze applies at all Makro, Game, Cambridge Foods, Rhino Cash & Carry and Saverite stores, which all remain open at this time.Product categories include food and non-alcoholic beverages, baby formula and nappies, toiletries, multivitamins, pet foods and household cleaning. Fresh produce, which is procured daily from fresh produce markets around the country, is the only category that is not included.Commenting on the decision, Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape said, "This is an unprecedented time for South Africa and the world. As we all come to terms with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we must do everything we can to support our customers. We are grateful to our suppliers who support this principled position."