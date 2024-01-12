Industries

    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications

    12 Jan 2024
    12 Jan 2024
    Tokunboh George-Taylor has founded Skot Communications after a business and asset transfer agreement with Hill+Knowlton Nigeria, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WPP Scangroup, itself the African subsidiary of WPP plc.
    Source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media Tokunboh George-Taylor has bought the assets and business of the networked agency’s Nigerian operation from WPP Scangroup to found Skot Communications

    The entire team of 21 and existing clients including Netflix, Visa, GE Vernova, Informa Markets, Dorman Long, Aradel, NLNG, Shell, GE Healthcare and FBNQuest Merchant Bank have been transferred to the new operation.

    This was reported by Provoke Media.

    Skot Communications is positioned as a global strategic communications consultancy with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, working across sectors including financial and professional services, energy, consumer, technology, healthcare, entertainment and sports, and education and women.

    The agency’s offer includes strategic and corporate communications, internal communications, content marketing and storytelling, digital and influencer media, crisis management, public affairs and advocacy, as well as event management.

    “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey. Building upon the strong foundation laid by Hill & Knowlton, Skot Communications is committed to delivering the highest standards of public relations and communications services to our clients, with local and global insights to drive transformative growth. We remain dedicated to exceeding expectations while simultaneously expanding our offerings to adapt to the evolving Nigerian market and media communications landscape,” says George-Taylor.

    She told PRovoke Media: “The communications industry globally continues to evolve and with Skot, we will offer more integrated communications consultancy and advocacy services for our clients across Africa and extend this to companies outside the region through our UK presence.”

    L to R: VML has named Diane Wilson chief operations officer, Jarred Cinman its CEO and the WPP country manager for South Africa, Tebogo Skwambane as executive chairperson. Images supplied. Image by @Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.
    Breaking News: Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions

    1 day

    Cautionary announcement

    In a cautionary announcement to investors in advance of the deal, WPP Scangroup said: “The strategic move to divest the business operations in Nigeria comes after a thorough analysis of market dynamics and growth opportunities.

    “WPP Scangroup aims to strategically reallocate resources towards our primary markets, enhancing our core business operations and therefore contributing to long-term success.”

    The statement added that HK Nigeria would “remain a non-operating subsidiary of WPP Scangroup” on completion of the transaction.
    WPP Scangroup issued a profit warning at the end of last year, stating that earnings for the financial year ending 31 December would be “at least 25% lower than that reported in the financial year ending 31 December 2022”.

    The reasons cited included a “continued subdued economic environment in our markets of operations that has led to cautious spending by our clients on advertising, marketing and communications.

    “Directors continue to optimise and transform the business operations to deliver future competitiveness and value,” read the WPP statement.

    Source: WPP “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2,” says Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP
    WPP Q3 trading shows below-expected top-line performance

    26 Oct 2023

    Years of experience

    George-Taylor was the first MD of Hill & Knowlton Nigeria in 2015 when it started operations there.

    Before joining Hill & Knowlton, George-Taylor spent more than 14 years heading the corporate services and corporate communications divisions as part of the group leadership council at Oando, one of Africa’s largest integrated energy groups.

