Calvin Klein ad starring FKA twigs banned in the UK for sexual imagery

FKA twigs' Calvin Klein image has been banned in the UK. Source: Calvin Klein.

The Avertising Standards Authoruty determined that the ad risked causing serious offense by objectifying women, emphasising the focus on the model's body rather than the advertised clothing. In the ruling, it said highlighting FKA twigs' physical features presented her as a stereotypical sexual object, leading the regulator to deem it irresponsible and likely to cause serious offense.

Double standards

In response to the ban, FKA twigs said she believes there are double standards.

"I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.

"In light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here. so to be clear…I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality. thank you to Calvin Klein and Mert and Marcus who gave me a space to express myself exactly how I wanted to - I will not have my narrative changed," she said.

Not vulgar

Calvin Klein says the images are not vulgar but send out a message of empowerment.

“The images were not vulgar and were of two confident and empowered women who had chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand, and the ads contained a progressive and enlightened message,” it said in a statement.