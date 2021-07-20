PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Clockwork welcomes Mathabo Diale as client service director

20 Jul 2021
Issued by: Clockwork
Clockwork is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mathabo Diale in the position of client service director.
Mathabo Diale

With the aim of providing dynamic strategic advice and management to all the Clockwork accounts, award-winning Diale is known in the industry for striving towards excellence, building strong relationships and offering invaluable support to her teams.

After six years as business unit director of the Brave Group, she is looking forward to bringing her strong work ethic and expertise to the Clockwork group. “I’m very excited to join this team and I think the timing of the appointment couldn’t be more perfect. Having previously managed mostly ATL campaigns and clients, this will be a great learning opportunity for me personally. I look forward to building great relationships with clients and creating exciting work with the agency,” Diale states.

Clockwork Co-CEO Tom Manners adds: “Mathabo is a fantastic addition to the Clockwork team. Working with enthusiastic, energetic professionals is something our agency is known for and I believe her appointment will bring invaluable nurturing and development to our client roster both now and in the future.”

Clockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director

Clockwork is proud to announce the appointment of Penny Motsamai as public relations director...

Issued by Clockwork 8 Jun 2021



Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
