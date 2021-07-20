Clockwork welcomes Mathabo Diale as client service director

702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager.ByEvan-Lee Courie
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force.ByJustine Krige
Clockwork is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mathabo Diale in the position of client service director.
Mathabo Diale
With the aim of providing dynamic strategic advice and management to all the Clockwork accounts, award-winning Diale is known in the industry for striving towards excellence, building strong relationships and offering invaluable support to her teams.
After six years as business unit director of the Brave Group, she is looking forward to bringing her strong work ethic and expertise to the Clockwork group. “I’m very excited to join this team and I think the timing of the appointment couldn’t be more perfect. Having previously managed mostly ATL campaigns and clients, this will be a great learning opportunity for me personally. I look forward to building great relationships with clients and creating exciting work with the agency,” Diale states.
Clockwork Co-CEO Tom Manners adds: “Mathabo is a fantastic addition to the Clockwork team. Working with enthusiastic, energetic professionals is something our agency is known for and I believe her appointment will bring invaluable nurturing and development to our client roster both now and in the future.”
