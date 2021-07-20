East Coast Radio, KFM DJs to battle it out for charity on Family Feud

There's an extra dose of hilarities in Family Feud this week when host Steve Harvey welcomes radio DJs from East Coast Radio and KFM - basically, a coastal battle between eThekwini and Kaapstad.

The East Coast Radio (ECR) team

Darren Maule: ECR breakfast show presenter, the entertainer of the group, who’s also known for his great storytelling



Keri Miller: ECR breakfast show team member, who’s also a Yoga instructor and a free-spirited energetic lover of all things



Sky Tshabalala: ECR breakfast show sports anchor. He is ambitious and quite competitive



Stacey Norman: ECR’s afternoon show’s presenter and content creator who is fun, vibey and opinionated



Carol Ofari: ERC's mid-morning, weekday presenter who is resilient, motivating, sassy, and known for her golden heart

The KFM team

Darren Simpson: KFM breakfast show presenter, who is also a spontaneous and witty comedian



Sherlin Barends: leads the way with all the traffic updates on the KFM breakfast show. She also has a bold and bubbly personality



Sibongile Mafu AKA Sibs: KFM sports presenter. A funny and entertaining individual who is also an MC and writer



Moegamat Rameez Khan: KFM technical producer, who is known for his critical analysis of all things living and being a straight talker



Anthea Fredricks: KFM news anchor and a seasoned journalist

Each team is hoping to win the jackpot for their charity. Tune in to e.tv on Sunday, 25 July at 6pm to watch some of the country’s radio personalities turn out some of their best performances.The East Coast Radio (ECR) team is playing for their station’s charity initiative Big Favour:The KFM team is playing for The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children (SBCWC). A one stop centre for women and children who are survivors of abuse:Hosted by Steve Harvey, the game show calls on two teams in each episode to compete in naming the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes. The game consists of five rounds and each correctly guessed answer is worth a number of points. When a team fails to answer a question, they receive a strike and after three strikes the opposing family has the chance to ‘steal’ the points on the board. At the end of Round 5, the losing team takes their haul home and the other team goes on to play Fast Money in a bid to win the jackpot.