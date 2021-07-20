East Coast Radio, KFM DJs to battle it out for charity on Family Feud

702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager.ByEvan-Lee Courie
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force.ByJustine Krige
There's an extra dose of hilarities in Family Feud this week when host Steve Harvey welcomes radio DJs from East Coast Radio and KFM - basically, a coastal battle between eThekwini and Kaapstad.
Each team is hoping to win the jackpot for their charity. Tune in to e.tv on Sunday, 25 July at 6pm to watch some of the country’s radio personalities turn out some of their best performances.
The East Coast Radio (ECR) team
The East Coast Radio (ECR) team is playing for their station's charity initiative Big Favour:
Darren Maule: ECR breakfast show presenter, the entertainer of the group, who’s also known for his great storytelling
Keri Miller: ECR breakfast show team member, who’s also a Yoga instructor and a free-spirited energetic lover of all things
Sky Tshabalala: ECR breakfast show sports anchor. He is ambitious and quite competitive
Stacey Norman: ECR’s afternoon show’s presenter and content creator who is fun, vibey and opinionated
Carol Ofari: ERC's mid-morning, weekday presenter who is resilient, motivating, sassy, and known for her golden heart
The KFM team
The KFM team is playing for The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children (SBCWC). A one stop centre for women and children who are survivors of abuse:
Darren Simpson: KFM breakfast show presenter, who is also a spontaneous and witty comedian
Sherlin Barends: leads the way with all the traffic updates on the KFM breakfast show. She also has a bold and bubbly personality
Sibongile Mafu AKA Sibs: KFM sports presenter. A funny and entertaining individual who is also an MC and writer
Moegamat Rameez Khan: KFM technical producer, who is known for his critical analysis of all things living and being a straight talker
Anthea Fredricks: KFM news anchor and a seasoned journalist
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the game show calls on two teams in each episode to compete in naming the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes. The game consists of five rounds and each correctly guessed answer is worth a number of points. When a team fails to answer a question, they receive a strike and after three strikes the opposing family has the chance to ‘steal’ the points on the board. At the end of Round 5, the losing team takes their haul home and the other team goes on to play Fast Money in a bid to win the jackpot.
