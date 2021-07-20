TV News South Africa

  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
  • Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence - UPDATE
    Toyota said it's unsure about continuing investment in KwaZulu-Natal and the country and that it's worried about the violence in the province.
  • Property Practitioners Act: Obligations on property practitioners
    What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force. By Justine Krige
East Coast Radio, KFM DJs to battle it out for charity on Family Feud

20 Jul 2021
There's an extra dose of hilarities in Family Feud this week when host Steve Harvey welcomes radio DJs from East Coast Radio and KFM - basically, a coastal battle between eThekwini and Kaapstad.
Each team is hoping to win the jackpot for their charity. Tune in to e.tv on Sunday, 25 July at 6pm to watch some of the country’s radio personalities turn out some of their best performances.

The East Coast Radio (ECR) team

The East Coast Radio (ECR) team is playing for their station’s charity initiative Big Favour:
  • Darren Maule: ECR breakfast show presenter, the entertainer of the group, who’s also known for his great storytelling
  • Keri Miller: ECR breakfast show team member, who’s also a Yoga instructor and a free-spirited energetic lover of all things
  • Sky Tshabalala: ECR breakfast show sports anchor. He is ambitious and quite competitive
  • Stacey Norman: ECR’s afternoon show’s presenter and content creator who is fun, vibey and opinionated
  • Carol Ofari: ERC's mid-morning, weekday presenter who is resilient, motivating, sassy, and known for her golden heart

The KFM team

The KFM team is playing for The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children (SBCWC). A one stop centre for women and children who are survivors of abuse:
  • Darren Simpson: KFM breakfast show presenter, who is also a spontaneous and witty comedian
  • Sherlin Barends: leads the way with all the traffic updates on the KFM breakfast show. She also has a bold and bubbly personality
  • Sibongile Mafu AKA Sibs: KFM sports presenter. A funny and entertaining individual who is also an MC and writer
  • Moegamat Rameez Khan: KFM technical producer, who is known for his critical analysis of all things living and being a straight talker
  • Anthea Fredricks: KFM news anchor and a seasoned journalist

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the game show calls on two teams in each episode to compete in naming the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes. The game consists of five rounds and each correctly guessed answer is worth a number of points. When a team fails to answer a question, they receive a strike and after three strikes the opposing family has the chance to ‘steal’ the points on the board. At the end of Round 5, the losing team takes their haul home and the other team goes on to play Fast Money in a bid to win the jackpot.

Read more: Kfm, e.tv, East Coast Radio

