Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellBataStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Franchising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sorbet celebrates the remarkable journey of Zimkita Yeki: From employee to entrepreneur

14 Sep 2023
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Following the successful salon key handover and opening of the first Sorbet-Preneur salon in Johannesburg to Sharon Dikgale on 1 September Sorbet celebrated their new Sorbet Tokai Cape Town franchise partner; Zimkita Yeki.
Zimkita Yeki - Sorbet-Preneur Winner
Zimkita Yeki - Sorbet-Preneur Winner

Zimkita's perseverance, and passion for excellence exemplify the values that Sorbet holds dear, and her story is a testament to the opportunities for growth and success that the brand provides. Yeki embarked on her Sorbet journey six years ago, when life took an unexpected turn. Previously employed at a media company in Cape Town, she found herself unable to relocate with the company when it moved to Johannesburg. At her farewell, a Sorbet voucher was amongst her gifts, marking the initial spark that would ignite her remarkable career shift.

Booked for a nail treatment at Sorbet Sun Valley, Zimkita's journey took an unexpected turn when her nail technician mentioned a job opening for a Front Desk Coordinator (FDC) at the store. Seizing the moment, she approached the manager about the opportunity and was swiftly recognized as an exceptional candidate. Her passion and potential impressed the Franchise Partner, leading to her immediate hiring.

Zimkita's dedication and commitment didn't go unnoticed, resulting in her rapid promotion to operations manager as the store expanded and a new location was established. Her diligence, coupled with her thirst for knowledge and youthful energy, set her apart as the go-to person for any situation, a trait that has been pivotal to her journey thus far.

Zimkita Yeki - Tokai Salon ribbon cutting
Zimkita Yeki - Tokai Salon ribbon cutting

While she always harboured dreams of entrepreneurship, the Sorbet-Preneur initiative provided the perfect avenue to turn her aspirations into reality. Encouraged by her Franchise Partner, she embraced the opportunity and embarked on a journey that would challenge her, enrich her with learnings, and solidify her position as an entrepreneur. Zimkita's hard work, dedication, and countless hours of effort culminated in the proud moment of opening her own Sorbet Salon in Tokai.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be opening my own Sorbet Salon," exclaimed Zimkita Yeki. " I am excited to nurture my business, work with my amazing team, and continue growing as a professional."

Zimkita's journey stands as a testament to Sorbet's commitment to nurturing talent, providing growth opportunities, and fostering a culture of excellence. Her hands-on experience in operations, coupled with her unwavering determination, makes her an exceptional addition to the Sorbet Salon Franchise Partner network.

NextOptions
OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

Related

Sorbet-Prenuer citizen comes full circle: once employed as a therapist, now Sorbet franchise owner
OnPoint PRSorbet-Prenuer citizen comes full circle: once employed as a therapist, now Sorbet franchise owner11 Aug 2023
Sorbet recently hosted their first regional skin masterclasses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town
OnPoint PRSorbet recently hosted their first regional skin masterclasses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town4 Jul 2023
Sorbet announces their exciting new app to enhance the Sorbet customer experience
OnPoint PRSorbet announces their exciting new app to enhance the Sorbet customer experience17 Apr 2023
The Sorbet Group in partnership with Powa commemorates the 16 Days of Activism
OnPoint PRThe Sorbet Group in partnership with Powa commemorates the 16 Days of Activism15 Dec 2022
Source:
Clicks to acquire Sorbet beauty franchise for R105m24 Nov 2022
The power of purple
OnPoint PRThe power of purple10 Dec 2021
Brian Joffe, Long4Life CEO. Source: Long4Life
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO14 Oct 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz