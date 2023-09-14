Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellBataStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Banking & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Pick n Pay launches PayJustNow for high-ticket items

14 Sep 2023
Selected Pick n Pay formats are ushering in a new era of shopping convenience and affordability with the launch of PayJustNow, one of the fastest-growing Buy Now Pay Later providers in South Africa.
PayJustNow is now available in Pick n Pay Clothing stores. Image supplied
PayJustNow is now available in Pick n Pay Clothing stores. Image supplied

PayJustNow empowers customers to split payments into three convenient instalments – through a completely digital application process – which is free of fees and interest.

This new innovative payment is available at Pick n Pay hypermarkets and will help customers afford high-ticket items such as electronics, home appliances and mobile devices thanks to its affordable payment terms.

It will also extend this service to its rapidly expanding and successful clothing division.

Deven Moodley, executive of Value-Added Services, Financial Services and Mobile at Pick n Pay, says, "Our commitment to innovation in retail and our dedication to digital convenience means that customers can now easily access an affordable payment solution should they need to stretch their pocket to buy a more expensive non-food item or clothing.”

He adds that they expect PayJustNow to become very popular in Pick n Pay Clothing stores, where BuyNowPayLater has become more prevalent in South Africa in recent months.

Source: Supplied. Christo de Wit, Luno’s country manager for South Africa.
Luno and Pick n Pay revolutionise grocery payments

4 Sep 2023

How it works

Customers can quickly identify eligible items in-store – general merchandise, mobile and clothing – with the distinctive PayJustNow logo. They can then scan a QR code, adding the desired item to their in-app transaction basket. The application process takes less than 10 minutes to approve. Qualifying customers will receive a unique WiCode generated by the PayJustNow app, enabling them to purchase the item(s) at the Pick n Pay checkout within 15 minutes.

Customers will pay 34% of the total payment upfront, with the remaining two payments of 33% each aligned with their subsequent salary dates.

This is the latest payment solution that Pick n Pay has launched in its stores to help meet the needs of customers seeking convenient and flexible ways to manage their finances, especially when shopping.

PayJustNow's CEO on the benefits of 'buy now pay later' for consumers and businesses
PayJustNow's CEO on the benefits of 'buy now pay later' for consumers and businesses

By 6 Jun 2023

Pick n Pay was the first retailer to offer Mobicred, launching it across their estate in July 2023, enabling customers to access revolving credit within 15 minutes. “Since this launch, we have seen a 70% week-on-week growth from Mobicred customers shopping at Pick n Pay with customers shopping general merchandise items, such as large appliances, and within our mobile department,” says Moodley.

In addition to PayJustNow, Pick n Pay offers TymeBank's MoreTyme to help customers manage their spending. To cater for customers seeking to finance various large-ticket items, such as high-end TVs and refrigerators, the retailer has also recently introduced RCS Finance. This offers a loan of up to R250,000 with up to 60-month repayment terms for purchases on a large, single transaction.

NextOptions
Read more: Pick n Pay, payment solutions, payment options, TymeBank, Deven Moodley, Buy Now Pay Later, Mobicred

Related

The retail payments gold mine: The alchemy of data into growth
The retail payments gold mine: The alchemy of data into growth4 hours ago
Retail pioneer, Raymond Ackerman dies
Retail pioneer, Raymond Ackerman dies7 Sep 2023
Source: Supplied. Christo de Wit, Luno’s country manager for South Africa.
Luno and Pick n Pay revolutionise grocery payments4 Sep 2023
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection4 Sep 2023
Source: Cavendish Square.
Over 2,000 malls set for transformation as exclusive leases end31 Aug 2023
Pick n Pay unveils exclusive Springbok reusable shopping bags
Pick n Pay unveils exclusive Springbok reusable shopping bags31 Aug 2023
Source: Supplied. TymeBank chief executive officer, Coen Jonker.
TymeBank offers free real-time interbank payments for 7.6 million customers29 Aug 2023
Generative AI is entering every sector. Source: Steve Johnson/Unsplash
ChatSME: Retail Capital brings generative AI to the SME market25 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz