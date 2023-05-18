Industries

FMCG News South Africa

KWV names John Loomes as new CEO

18 May 2023
South African wine and spirits producer KWV has named John Loomes as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Boyce Lloyd.
John Loomes takes the reins as KWV's new CEO. Source: Supplied
John Loomes takes the reins as KWV's new CEO. Source: Supplied

The leadership transition, which began in July 2022, was orchestrated to ensure a seamless handover between the two.

Loomes has been serving as the CEO incumbent in a temporary COO role from September 2022, taking on responsibility for most functions and reporting lines. Since January 2023 Loomes’ responsibilities further expanded and has has effectively been managing the business for the past five months, demonstrating his readiness to assume full accountability as CEO from 1 June.

Reflecting on his journey leading up to his appointment, Loomes expressed his pride in returning to South Africa and joining KWV. "Working in an iconic South African company like KWV has been a tremendous opportunity. As chief operating officer, I've gained an in-depth understanding of the entire business, both locally and internationally, solidifying my commitment to driving KWV's success and growth."

Driving KWV growth ambitions

With an extensive background in the beverage, FMCG and CPG sectors, Loomes brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to lead KWV into an exciting new chapter. KWV said this strategic appointment reaffirms the company's commitment to trailblazing the industry and driving its growth ambitions.

Loomes envisions a bright future for KWV, stating, "We have passionate people, excellent brands and systems, and we are really good at what we do. We aim to expand into new areas and categories, both with our own brands and through partnerships with international brands that align with our strategy and passion. We will continue to innovate, bring fantastic brands and products to the market, and strive to be the retail partner of choice in South Africa and internationally."

South African brandies shine on world stage
South African brandies shine on world stage

25 Apr 2023

Loomes emphasised, "We employ some of the best people in the industry who are as proud and excited to be here as I am. We will uphold our high-quality standards for all our products, ensuring that KWV remains a trusted name in the industry."

Outgoing CEO, Boyce Lloyd, commented on the appointment, expressing confidence in Loomes' leadership. "John is a highly respected leader who has played a significant role in KWV's growth. I am confident that under his guidance, KWV will continue to thrive and succeed. John's commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service will ensure that KWV remains a company that consumers and customers can trust."

leadership, KWV, beverages, consumer packaged goods, alcoholic beverages, Boyce Lloyd

