Marketing Indaba back at CTICC, Cape Town with its live in-person marketing conference

It is time for marketers to take time out and gather to re-group, re-think, strategise, learn and re-connect at this year's Marketing Indaba in Cape Town. This popular marketing conference is open for marketing professionals from all industries and will be presented at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 24-25 May 2023.

The theme is Breakthrough Marketing and delegates can expect to learn about innovative ways to market their products and services through focused marketing efforts. The content will help businesses to create a buzz and awareness for their products and services in a cost-effective way.

Successful marketing requires strategic vision and skilful execution. To stand out from the rest, marketers must be dynamic and master their craft. Marketing Indaba offers marketers the perfect opportunity to stay informed and gain new perspectives on current and future marketing trends. Delegates agree that this conference always sparks new and practical ideas that can be implemented immediately for marketing success and business growth.

Presentations at Marketing Indaba covers a wide range of topics from marketing strategies, marketing trends, audience and target market development to branding, promotions, digital media, content creation, customer relations and much more. Speakers will deliver content that revolve around innovative ways of marketing, brand building and communications. Speakers will share their experiences, learnings, best practices, advice, and tips during the programme. Marketing Indaba is a must-attend event for all marketing professionals across all industries.

Tickets are available online at www.marketingindaba.com or from the organiser’s office, CADEK Media at Tel: 021 854 4700.

CADEK Media produces various business growth conferences – please see a full list of upcoming conferences at https://cadek.co.za/conferences-in-south-africa/

Enquiries: Chris de Klerk

CADEK Media

021 854 4700