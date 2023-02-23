Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGWunderman ThompsonTPDCOrnicoDNA Brand ArchitectsKAP Industrial HoldingsSASMpact PlasticsDistellSumitomo DunlopNielsenIQRX AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#Budget2023: Alcohol industry welcomes inflationary hike on excise duties

23 Feb 2023
South African associations representing the alcoholic beverages industry have welcomed the inflation-linked excise tax increases, following years of above-inflation hikes.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during the Budget Speech that excise duties on alcohol increased in line with expected inflation of 4.9%, with the rate for sparkling wine pegged at 3.2 times that of natural unfortified wine.

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) said the inflationary hike reflects that National Treasury has indeed recognised the increased pressures faced by businesses. It added that the beer industry (particularly the craft sector) is still trying to recover from the Covid-19 national lockdown and associated four alcohol bans, while at the same time trying to survive the devastating impact of severe load shedding.

"Any increase in excise thus places enormous pressure on an industry that is a major contributor to the South African economy, with 1 in every 66 jobs in the country sustained by the sector. Furthermore, R1 for every R79 of the country's GDP is attributable to beer-related economic activity, which means the beer industry makes up roughly 1.3% of the country's GDP," Basa said.

#Budget2023: Inflation-linked sin tax increases
#Budget2023: Inflation-linked sin tax increases

19 hours ago

The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) also welcomed the news, and noted that the increase will enable the alcohol industry to live up to its potential to contribute to economic growth. Salba chairperson Pamela Nkuna said, "Salba made submissions to Treasury and Sars, proposing a moderate excise tax adjustment that was not higher than inflation, and we welcome the minister's decision.”

Salba said the alcohol industry is a significant contributor to the fiscus through the number of people it employs who pay tax to the proceeds paid to the government from excise taxes. The industry also enables an estimated 100,000 licensed independent SMME alcohol traders to continue trading, earning a livelihood and providing much-needed jobs, it said.

Nkuna added that the sector was committed to playing a significant role in the nation's economic recovery. “We believe that private business ‒ from corporate through to small to medium enterprises (SMEs) ‒ has a vital role to play in alleviating poverty through job creation and encouraging business expansion. We are pleased that the minister’s announcement on excise rates is in line with inflation. This will allow businesses to contribute at their full potential in terms of their ability to create jobs, encourage the growth of SMEs, attract foreign investment, and contribute to the fiscus.”

Source:
With production dwindling, beer industry calls for excise tax regime changes

3 days ago

Levelling playing field with illicit trade

Salba CEO Kurt Moore said that the decision to increase excise on spirits in line with inflation will help to curb the rampant growth of illicit traders, who pay little or no excise, to profit at the cost of the legal sector.

"Continued above-inflationary excise increases over a number of years – particularly on spirits, which carries a high excise duty and is most prevalent in the illicit trade – have contributed to the situation where legal alcohol prices now exceeded those of illicit alternatives by 43% on average. The decision to increase excise in line with inflation recognises this and starts to level the playing field, disincentivising illicit traders by reducing their competitive advantage.”

Illicit traders seized the opportunity created by high excise on the legal market to provide cash-strapped consumers with easy access to cheaper alternatives, almost doubling their market share in less than a decade. By volume, it currently represents 22% of the South African alcohol market.

In contrast, the legal alcohol industry value chain in 2019 supported almost a million livelihoods, contributed R173bn at market prices to GDP, including the payment of R72bn to the fiscus in indirect taxes alone.

NextOptions
Read more: budget speech, sin tax, BASA, South African Liquor Brandowners Association, Salba, Kurt Moore, alcoholic beverages, beer brewing, excise taxes, Pamela Nkuna

Related

#Budget2023: Increase in threshold for transfer duty exemption good news for home buyers
#Budget2023: Increase in threshold for transfer duty exemption good news for home buyers3 hours ago
#Budget2023: Investors welcome Eskom debt relief plan
#Budget2023: Investors welcome Eskom debt relief plan4 hours ago
#Budget2023: Inflation-linked sin tax increases
#Budget2023: Inflation-linked sin tax increases19 hours ago
#Budget2023: Renewable energy, solar tax incentive introduced for businesses, individuals
#Budget2023: Renewable energy, solar tax incentive introduced for businesses, individuals20 hours ago
#Budget2023: Government to spend R903bn on infrastructure development over next 3 years
#Budget2023: Government to spend R903bn on infrastructure development over next 3 years20 hours ago
Source: Supplied. Ester Ochse, product head at FNB Integrated Advice.
Why South African consumers should care about the upcoming budget speech1 day ago
Source: Supplied.
Budget Justice Coalition is concerned about rising inequality in a time of disaster1 day ago
Source: Vaughan David, chief executive officer of of FNB Cash Investments Business.
What SMEs can expect from the Budget Speech1 day ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz