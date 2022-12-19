Extreme wraps Season 2 of Bula Sekele with 2 SA dancers claiming top honours

Extreme, the invigorating alcoholic drink that delivers a distinctive apple ale taste and natural kick, recently wrapped its national dance experiential campaign on a high note by crowning two winners as the Extreme Moovahs of Bula Sekele Season 2, who can now jiva to their futures with R150,000 each.

Lee-Shane Booysen and Toufeeq Baatjies were crowned ultimate champions at the National Finals, held at Gravity Lifestyle in Gauteng on Saturday 3 December. Competition in the sekele was fierce and it was up to the experienced panel of judges, Shelley Nicole Christians, Phantom Steeze and Sbonakaliso Ndaba, to make the final decision.

Announced in October 2022, Season 2 of Bula Sekele saw hundreds of hopeful dancers over the age of 18 from across South Africa enter for the chance to harness the positive energy of dance for a better future.

One of Season 2’s winners, Lee-Shane Booysen from Mitchell’s Plain put it like this: “Thank you Extreme Bula Sekele for breaking boundaries with this event and for being the first brand to truly keep dancers in mind and heart. Dance changed my life and the prize money will help me and my community a great deal.”

His thoughts were echoed by Toufeeq Baatjies, this season’s second winner: “I didn’t expect to win as there were so many great dancers taking part. But this win will help me reach my goals, like finishing my education and getting to where I want to be in my career.”

Extreme’s Bula Sekele campaign is about positive upliftment through the power of dance. Bula Sekele Season 1 wrapped in May 2022 and saw four winners’ lives changed by the positive energy of dance. Top honours for Season 1 went to Jamy-Lee Perry, Ashlynn Erasmus, Assan Antonio, and Tylor Spelman.

For Season 2, Extreme went beyond the dance talent search and also hosted dance masterclasses across the country with the aim of sharing knowledge, skills, and inspiration to assist emerging dance talent in these communities.

“With Season 2 of Bula Sekele, we wanted to up the ante and reach even more people through the positive energy of dance” says Natasha Coppin, Extreme marketing manager. “Extreme is proving that dance is a catalyst for positive change, and that when it comes to dance, South Africa has what it takes to own the stage. So, Bula Sekele Mzansi!”

Dance enthusiasts over the age of 18 can relive all the Extreme Bula Sekele action from on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ExtremeEnergySA #BulaSekele.



