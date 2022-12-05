Industries

Give the gift of wellness

5 Dec 2022
Issued by: FHA - Fitness Health and Active
South Africa's leading natural health and wellbeing retailer, Wellness Warehouse is encouraging conscious consumerism, green gifting, and holiday health this festive season. Their carefully curated festive selection offers customers the option to shop by price, purpose, or favourites.
Those shopping according to a specific budget can choose between the stocking fillers, gifts under R200, and gifts under R500. Regardless of the price, each option contains only the highest-quality natural ingredients and has been lovingly chosen for those wanting to live life well.

For the purpose-driven customer, there are expertly selected gifts for her, him, and kids, as well as sustainable solutions, local picks, and wellbeing gifts. Natural pamper products and home fragrances are great for the ladies, while gents may enjoy the specially curated health for him range, or the natural grooming essentials. For the little ones, there are healthy alternatives to their favourite treats, plus products to make bath time fun for everyone. Sustainable gifts cover everything from eco-friendly home essentials to conscious self-care solutions, and a range of proudly South African wares are on offer from small, local brands. As for those shopping for health-conscious loved ones, there is no better place to start than the wellbeing gift selection.

Last but certainly not least, the collection of Wellness favourites includes exciting new products developed specially for the festive season, as well as traditional gifting and year-round best-sellers.

In addition to the conscious gifting selection is the Wellness Warehouse Holiday Health offering, which gives customers up to 30% off everything from festive foods for guilt-free indulgence to system support for the liver, gut, and overall wellbeing throughout the festivities.

Wellness Warehouse is here to support South Africans at their 50 stores nationwide or online in giving the gift of wellbeing and enjoying high-level health this festive season!

