Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence Mac Dougall to retire, Noel Doyle appointed

Tiger Brands chief executive officer Lawrence Mac Dougall will be retiring on 31 January, SA's largest food and beverage group announced on Wednesday.

Lawrence Mac Dougall

The company's current chief financial officer, Noel Doyle, has been appointed to the CEO role, with effect from 1 February 2020.

Mac Dougall has been at the helm of Tiger Brands since 2016 and steered the company through 2018's listeriosis crisis, which negatively impacted the group.

Mac Dougall has reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63, and will exit Tiger Brands on 31 March 2020 to ensure a smooth handover. In view of the timing of his retirement, he will no longer be available for re-election as a director.

Tiger Brands board chairman, Dr Khotso Mokhele, stated: "We want to thank Lawrence for almost four years of devoted service which involved many accomplishments and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement and future endeavours. After a rigorous and extensive search process, the Board and I are pleased to have appointed someone of Noel´s calibre, experience and ability to fill the CEO position"

The company states that a further update regarding the CFO position will be made in due course.
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence Mac Dougall to retire, Noel Doyle appointed
