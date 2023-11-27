LA Group signs first license agreement with Authentic Brands Group

LA Group announced it has signed its first license agreement with Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, to distribute men’s, women’s and kids apparel for the world’s leading portfolio of surf inspired lifestyle brands including Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Element, and VonZipper across South Africa and southern Africa, including Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, and Zambia amongst others.

Image supplied

Leveraging their expertise in brand management, distribution and retail, the LA Group takes on the operation of more than 32 freestanding retail stores in the region bearing the names of these globally renowned brands.

Combining their operational expertise with a focus on brand building and marketing, LA Group will capture the active and youthful spirit of each brand to accelerate category growth and enhanced customer distribution across all wholesale channels in the region. Product categories will include sportswear, activewear, and swimwear for men, women and kids with future opportunities for expanded offerings in outdoor, surf and skate apparel.

“We are thrilled to partner with Authentic and work together to build upon the strong foundation of these amazing lifestyle brands. Quiksilver, Billabong, RVCA and Roxy have been at the forefront of the action sports and lifestyle industry for decades and we feel there is tremendous runway for growth,” said Riyadh Peer, executive director at LA Group.

“LA Group are leaders in brand management, distribution and retail and we are strategically positioned to operate and grow these brands by offering great products while enhancing the consumer experience.”

“For nearly three decades these iconic brands have resonated across consumer segments in this important market. We are proud to partner with LA Group on this storied brand portfolio which uniquely embodies a surf inspired lifestyle,” said Henry Stupp, President EMEA and India, Authentic.

“Igniting the brands in South Africa is a key focus for Authentic and we are confident that LA Group will strategically position them for growth.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.